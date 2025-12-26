OneOdio Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones: Built for Serious Sound

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The OneOdio Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones deliver pro-level sound, ultra-low 0.02s latency, and all-day comfort for DJs, producers, and creators. Wireless freedom without losing timing, clarity, or control.

DJs, producers, podcasters, and music creators spend countless hours in front of their gear. Whether mixing tracks, performing live, or recording content, the right headphones make a real difference. Clear sound helps you catch every detail, comfort keeps you focused during long sessions, and ultra-low latency ensures no delays while working.

The OneOdio Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones, co-branded with Italy’s top DJ Arianna, combine professional sound quality, award-winning innovation, and wireless freedom to keep your creativity flowing anywhere.

What Sets the OneOdio Studio Max 1 Apart

Founded in 2015, OneOdio believes “The Power of Music” lies in inspiring creativity. The Studio Max 1 reflects this vision with professional-grade sound, a durable build, and smooth wireless performance.

Co-branded with DJ Arianna and tuned for live use, it delivers ultra-low 0.02s latency for precise real-time cueing. A CES 2025 audio innovation award winner, it supports multiple wired and wireless connections, making it suitable for studio sessions, live performances, and everyday listening.

Sound Quality Designed for DJs and Producers

When you’re mixing, cueing, or mastering, sound accuracy really matters. The Studio Max 1 is built to make sure you hear every detail clearly, whether you’re in a home studio or performing live. It’s designed for creators who want reliable, professional sound without overcomplicating their setup.

50mm Japanese PET Driver: Delivers balanced lows, clear mids, and crisp highs

Delivers balanced lows, clear mids, and crisp highs Sony LDAC + Hi-Res Dual Gold: Sends more audio data than standard Bluetooth for cleaner detail

Sends more audio data than standard Bluetooth for cleaner detail EQ Bass Mode: Instantly boosts low-end for hip-hop, EDM, and bass-heavy tracks

Instantly boosts low-end for hip-hop, EDM, and bass-heavy tracks Reliable Performance: Great for live sets, studio work, and content creation

Every sound comes through clean, accurate, and easy to trust.

Wireless Performance with Ultra-Low Latency

Latency can really throw you off during live performances, but the Studio Max 1 keeps everything smooth and on point. You hear your music almost instantly, with just 0.02 seconds of delay, so cueing is effortless. Its WILL+ Bluetooth is faster and more stable than regular wireless setups, meaning no frustrating dropouts or lag.

Switching between wired and wireless? Super easy, no interruptions to your workflow. Honestly, using it feels just like having wired monitors, but without being tethered. You get the freedom to move around, stay in the moment, and trust that your timing stays perfect every single time.

Comfort Built for Long Sessions

Long hours in the studio or on stage can really take a toll if your headphones aren’t comfortable. That’s why these come with soft, breathable protein leather cushions and an adjustable headband that actually feels good, even after hours. The 180° rotatable ear cups are perfect for DJs who need single-ear monitoring without constantly shifting.

Plus, the lightweight design keeps your neck and head from feeling tired, no matter how long the session runs. Honestly, these headphones just let you focus on what matters most, your music, without any annoying discomfort getting in the way.

Marathon Battery Life

Keep your creativity flowing without interruptions:

Up to 120 Hours Playback: Ideal for extended studio sessions, travel, or gigs

Ideal for extended studio sessions, travel, or gigs Fast Charging: Quick power boost when you’re short on time

Reliable battery life ensures you can work or perform without worrying about charging.

Build Quality and Portability

The Studio Max 1 is built to last:

Metal Headband & Reinforced Hinges: Durable and reliable

Durable and reliable Foldable Design: Fits easily into backpacks or travel bags

Fits easily into backpacks or travel bags Eco-Friendly Packaging: Recyclable components for sustainable use

Portable and tough, perfect for DJs and creators on the move.

Easy Controls and Multi-Device Compatibility

Controlling your audio has never been this easy. With onboard buttons, you can adjust volume, skip tracks, pause, or even answer calls without missing a beat. Need to switch devices? No problem, connect to your laptop, DJ controller, tablet, or smartphone in seconds.

And when you jump between them, transitions are smooth, so nothing ever disconnects unexpectedly. In the studio or out, your workflow remains uninterrupted. It’s all about keeping you in control, focused on what matters, your music, your mix, your session, without fumbling or interruptions. Audio management just works.

Who Should Use the OneOdio Studio Max 1

The OneOdio Studio Max 1 is designed for anyone who values clear, high-quality audio.

Live DJs & Home Practitioners: Experience precise sound with ultra-low latency for performances and practice.

Experience precise sound with ultra-low latency for performances and practice. Music Producers & Beat Makers: Hear every detail accurately, making mixing and mastering effortless.

Hear every detail accurately, making mixing and mastering effortless. Podcasters & Content Creators: Enjoy stable wireless performance and intuitive controls for recording and streaming.

Enjoy stable wireless performance and intuitive controls for recording and streaming. Casual Listeners: Benefit from studio-quality sound for music, movies, or gaming at home.

For professional or casual users, the Studio Max 1 delivers reliable performance for every audio need.

Where to Buy + Exclusive Discounts

You can purchase the OneOdio Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones through two main options, both secure and convenient. Choose based on shipping speed, price, or return policy.

Official Website: OneOdio Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones, Use code allhiphop20 for 20% off

OneOdio Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones, Use code for 20% off Amazon Store: Buy Here, Use code QJIKFJRW for 15% off

Both options offer reliable checkout and customer support. The website may have the highest discount, while Amazon often provides faster shipping and easier returns. Compare both to pick what works best for your needs and budget.

Final Verdict: Are They Worth It?

The OneOdio Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones offer a perfect balance of sound quality, comfort, and innovation at a reasonable price. Ultra-low latency ensures smooth live performance, while the balanced audio and deep bass make them reliable for studio sessions.

With durable build, ergonomic design, and long battery life, these headphones are ideal for DJs, producers, content creators, and casual listeners alike. If you want wireless freedom without compromising professional sound, the Studio Max 1 is a smart and dependable upgrade for your audio gear.