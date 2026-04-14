Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Honors Wu-Tang, While Snubbing Mariah Carey & Lauryn Hill

Rock Hall of Fame honored Wu-Tang Clan Queen Latifah and more in 2026 while leaving major stars off the list and fueling debate over omissions.

Rock Hall Class Of 2026 Unveiled With Hip-Hop Icons And Rock Legends Sharing The Spotlight In Cleveland Announcement

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 2026 induction class Monday night, blending Hip-Hop royalty and rock mainstays in a wide-ranging group of 18 honorees set for enshrinement later this year in Los Angeles.

Leading the performer category are heavyweights including Wu-Tang Clan, Sade, Luther Vandross, Oasis, Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Joy Division, and New Order. Phil Collins returns to the Hall as a solo act after previously being inducted with Genesis in 2010, marking a full-circle moment for the veteran artist.

The announcement underscores a continued embrace of Hip-Hop’s cultural weight as Wu-Tang Clan joins a performer lineup that spans decades and genres. Vandross and Sade also earned their first nominations this year, making their selections notable milestones after long-standing fan support.

Beyond performers, the Hall highlighted foundational figures through its Early Influence Award. Honorees include Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, and Gram Parsons, reflecting a broad acknowledgment of artists who shaped sound and culture across continents and generations.

Industry architects were also recognized. The Musical Excellence Award will honor influential figures such as Rick Rubin, alongside Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, and Jimmy Miller, for their behind-the-scenes impact on music’s evolution. Meanwhile, the Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to Ed Sullivan, whose platform helped launch countless artists into mainstream success.

The ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with a broadcast rollout planned for December across ABC and Disney+. As in previous years, eligibility required artists to have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago, with more than 1,200 voters contributing to the final selections.

Not everyone made the cut. High-profile nominees including Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, Shakira, Pink, INXS, Melissa Etheridge, and Jeff Buckley were left off this year’s list, continuing a pattern of competitive ballots and debated omissions.

The 2026 class follows a 2025 group that included Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, and Salt-N-Pepa, signaling an ongoing shift toward recognizing Hip-Hop’s enduring role within the broader rock and roll narrative.