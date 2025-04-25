Donald Trump Launches “Trump 2028” Gear Stirring Up Term Limit Chaos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump’s “Trump 2028” merchandise stirs fresh debate over term limits and his ongoing hints at a third presidential run

Donald Trump has rolled out “Trump 2028” gear through his company’s online store in April 2025, fueling speculation about a possible third presidential bid despite constitutional limits.

The merchandise—red caps for $50, T-shirts for $36 and beer koozies for $18—features slogans like “Rewrite the Rules” and “The future looks bright,” phrases that appear to nod at Trump’s long-running hints that he’s not done with the Oval Office just yet.

Trump told NBC News in March, “A lot of people want me to do it… I’m not joking.” He previously told Time magazine he “wouldn’t be in favor” of the 22nd Amendment, which restricts presidents to two terms.

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, clearly bars any U.S. president from serving more than two terms.

However, Trump and his allies have repeatedly floated the idea of finding a workaround. “We’re working on it,” former White House strategist Steve Bannon said, claiming a “team” is exploring legal avenues to challenge the rule.

The Trump Organization’s online store leans into the idea with product descriptions encouraging buyers to “make a statement” and “change the game.” The marketing language mirrors Trump’s long-standing strategy of turning political controversy into brand loyalty.

Eric Trump Hints At Donald Trump’s 2028 Run- “Never Say Never”

Eric Trump joined the promotional push by posting a photo of himself wearing the red “Trump 2028” hat on social media with the caption “#NeverSayNever.”

Asked about the merchandise, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told NBC News, “Refer to the Trump Organization since it’s their website,” before adding, “But it’s a cool hat, and I suspect it will be highly popular!”

Nonetheless, legal experts say a third term remains out of reach despite the buzz. Constitutional scholars have called the idea “fanciful” and “unconstitutional.”

Still, Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, introduced a bill to exempt Trump from term limits—a move widely seen as symbolic with little chance of passing.

Critics argue the merchandise campaign is more than just a marketing stunt. Some Democrats and legal analysts say it erodes democratic norms and flirts with authoritarian messaging.