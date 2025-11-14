Klay Thompson Defends Megan Thee Stallion Over Patrick Beverley & Jason Williams’ Disrespect

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Klay Thompson slammed Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams for making disrespectful comments about Megan Thee Stallion, calling their remarks “disgusting.”

Klay Thompson does not play ’bout his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. The NBA star clapped back at Patrick Beverley and former player Jason Williams after the two made crude and corny remarks about the rapper during a recent episode of their Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast.

Apparently, Thompson’s slow start to the 2025-26 NBA season…it can’t just be a slow start. Williams suggested that Megan might be to blame for the Klay’s dip in performance. “I’m from West Virginia, man. I’ve been taught a lot by some old folks, some old white folks,” Williams said. “It only takes one p###y to drag a battleship across the desert. That’s how powerful it is…I ain’t saying that’s what it is, but that might be what it is.”

Sounds really silly…and quite possibly sexist.

The comment quickly drew backlash online. You know Klay was not going to stay silent.

“Referring to my GF as a ‘p###y’ is so disgusting and disturbing,” he wrote. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

Here are the original comments for you to see and hear.

The Golden State Warriors legend, who joined the Mavericks earlier this year, has been publicly dating Megan Thee Stallion for several months. The couple’s relationship has drawn major attention both inside and outside of sports. Most of us, minus the fans of Tory, love Megan and she continues to dominate. Klay might be moving into a new phase.

Fans online praised b-ball brother for standing up for Megan and calling out the misogyny…especially high-profile Black women. J. Will might not be doing him any favors with his West Virginia bragging Females are blamed too much for the failings of the male athlete. I could see if this was Mike Tyson or something.

As of now, the men or the podcast have not responded to Klay’s remarks. If they do, I doubt I will care enough to cover it, but if Megan says something, I definitely will.