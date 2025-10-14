Kylie Jenner Makes Singing Debut With R&B Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner made her musical debut with “Fourth Strike,” collaborating with Terror Jr and reviving her King Kylie persona with breathy vocals and cryptic lyrics.

Kylie Jenner stepped into the music spotlight Monday night with the release of her first official track, “Fourth Strike,” alongside Los Angeles-based duo Terror Jr, marking a return to her King Kylie persona and reviving long-standing rumors about her secret musical ambitions.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur dropped the mid-tempo R&B collaboration on her YouTube channel, offering breathy vocals on the song’s third verse and whispering “King Kylie” near the end. Earlier in the day, she teased the release with cover art on Instagram, fueling speculation among her massive following.

“Fourth Strike” features Jenner speaking-singing lines like, “One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right,” and “I just wanna tell you I’m sorry.” She continues, “Touch me, baby, tell me I’m your baby / Write your name all over my body / Cross the line, I might do it again / Do it on purpose just to see how it ends.”

The track quickly drew mixed reactions online. Some praised the surprise drop, while others were less impressed. One X user, @stargirlhoursx2 , posted, “How embarrassing King AutoTune.” Another chimed in with a jab at the title, writing, “I think you’re out after 3.”

Jenner’s connection to Terror Jr — made up of Lisa Vitale and David “Campa” Benjamin Singer-Vine — dates back to 2016, when conspiracy theories swirled that she was the anonymous lead vocalist behind their debut single “Three Strikes.” Though she denied involvement at the time, the speculation never fully faded.

The “King Kylie” alter ego, a reference to Jenner’s edgier 2014 aesthetic, has been making a comeback in recent weeks. That resurgence includes the re-release of several signature Kylie Cosmetics products from that era, aligning with the nostalgic vibe of her musical debut.

“Fourth Strike” was released on October 14, 2025, through Jenner’s official YouTube channel.