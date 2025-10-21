Steve Rifkind May Have Made Epic Mistake With Uncle Ray Copeland & DMX’s Funeral

Steve Rifkind calls Uncle Ray Copeland “a liar” over DMX’s funeral expenses, but will “receipts” tell a new truth?

There is an old urban parable about writing checks…and cashing those checks…

Steve Rifkind and Uncle Ray Copeland are two men who were close to the late, great DMX. They are now in a quiet but growing public standoff. The tension took off after Rifkind took to Instagram, calling Uncle Ray “a liar” following Copeland’s recent AllHipHop interview where he opened up about his nephew’s death, his own management of DMX, and the costly arrangements surrounding the rapper’s funeral. He seemed genuine and legit, but Steve stepped up with strong words on IG.

Rifkind’s post was blunt. He questioned why Uncle Ray was “coming forward” years later to talk about DMX’s final arrangements. It’s a fair question, but it’s also not unusual for family members and longtime associates to finally speak their truth. In Uncle Ray’s case, though, things hit differently. He wasn’t just another person in the circle—he was blood. He was family, and he was also DMX’s manager during some of the most pivotal years of his life and career.

So why now? Why is Uncle Ray talking in 2025 after years of silence? He claims he’s finally ready to speak on what really happened behind the scenes after DMX’s passing. According to him, he had to organize a fundraising effort to cover the costs of DMX’s funeral—no small task considering the total came to roughly $150,000.

This wasn’t your average sendoff. DMX’s farewell was massive, a larger-than-life memorial that matched his legendary presence in Hip-Hop. Kanye West reportedly covered the cost for the Barclays Center memorial—something even Uncle Ray acknowledged as an incredible gesture. “Even though Kanye gets on my last nerve,” he said, “I have to say that is a great deed for him.”

But the tension rose when Uncle Ray claimed that Swizz Beatz, Ruff Ryders, and Def Jam didn’t initially help cover expenses. Eventually, he said, Def Jam contributed $35,000, and the rest came from private donors.

Rifkind wasn’t having it. The longtime music executive (shout out to Loud Records) —who managed DMX in his final chapter—jumped online and flat-out called Uncle Ray a liar. He also specifically said that Swizz “kicked in 80% of the funeral expenses” and continues to support DMX’s family. That statement immediately created confusion, because Uncle Ray never denied Swizz’s ongoing support for the family. His comments were about the logistics and timing of who stepped up financially during the funeral planning.

Now, sources tell AllHipHop that this dispute might not end quietly. “If he’s calling Uncle Ray a liar, it’s going to result in another level of truth telling,” one insider said. And by “truth telling,” they mean receipts. The word is, Rifkind may not have any, while Uncle Ray reportedly has plenty.

Whether this blows over or escalates remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Uncle Ray’s interview wasn’t some random grab for attention. It was emotional, raw, and deeply personal. He openly cried. I felt that. He lost a nephew, a superstar, and a friend all in one blow. And was left to help orchestrate the farewell for one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic, tortured souls.

It’s easy to get lost in the back-and-forth, but at the center of it all is DMX—a man whose life, legacy, and impact deserve peace. The people around him clearly still care, even if the truth is tangled up in grief and pride…