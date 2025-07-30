5 Things Every Artist Should Do According to Rapper-Turned-Manager Phresher

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper-turned-manager Phresher shares five must-know strategies every up-and-coming artist needs to survive and thrive in today’s music industry.

Talent alone isn’t enough in today’s music industry. Plain and simple. Much more is required of artists in this climate. Artists need strategy, presence and adaptability to stand out. Phresher, a one-time Brooklyn rapper, was known for hits like “Wait a Minute” and collaborations with Remy Ma and Eminem. But now, Phresher is making waves in artist development and management. Trading in the mic (for now), he’s focused on mentoring the next generation and helping young artists navigate the game.

The path to success looks drastically different than it did just a few short years ago. Artists today have to be part musician, part content creator and a whole brand. Phresher chatted with AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and dropped real gems for artists trying to make it.

1. Don’t Be Afraid to Pivot

Phresher isn’t retired from music, but he is evolving.

“A lot of people are afraid to pivot,” he said. “But I saw a loophole in the game: artist development.”

His move into management wasn’t just about paperwork and booking shows; it’s about building artists from the ground up. If your path changes, adjust your playbook, but keep the passion.

2. Artist Development is Everything

Being an artist is way more than just making music. Phresher stresses showing up, knowing how to talk, interview and, most importantly, how to respect the game. “You gotta be outside. Touch the people. You can’t win being Hollywood at home.”

The grind doesn’t stop, but you have to be professional in all the ways these days.

3. Move Beyond Instagram – TikTok and YouTube Matter

“Instagram doesn’t matter,” Phresher declared. “Build your TikTok. Build your YouTube.”

TikTok and YouTube give artists the best shot at organic reach, fan building, and relevance. Stop chasing likes. Start building impact.

4. Stream and Collaborate

“Every artist should be a streamer now,” he said. Whether it’s Twitch, YouTube Live, or IG Live, fans want to see you. New artists should stream your lifestyle and your music in those streams. Also, don’t limit collabs to your own circle. You have to step outside your neighborhood and build bridges.

5. Be You—Unapologetically

“You can’t fit in and stand out at the same time,” Phresher said.

He likens each artists to the uniqueness of fingerprints. Individuality is a superpower. Authenticity separates timeless artists from temporary ones.

💡 BONUS: “Out of sight, out of mind,” he implored. Stay visible. Events, interviews and streams all matter for your brand.

Whether you’re just getting started or leveling up, Phresher’s advice is a masterclass in artist longevity. Be strategic. Be active. Be yourself.