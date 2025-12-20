DMX: Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Ice-T, Denzel Curry & More Give Perfect Hip-Hop Night

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A sold-out night at SOB’s honored DMX’s 55th birthday, but it became a powerful reminder that Hip-Hop’s energy is alive and well.

For one night in New York City, time stopped. Hip-Hop’s past, present and future stood shoulder to shoulder under one roof in celebration. What unfolded wasn’t just a tribute to DMX on his 55th birthday; it was a living reminder of why Hip-Hop endures, why its energy never dies, and why its icons continue to move the culture long after they’re gone.

A special and unique thing happened DMX’s born day, December 18. It felt like the epitome of Hip-Hop distilled into a single evening—past, present, and future all colliding lovingly in one space.

On what would have been DMX’s 55th birthday, a powerful lineup of artists, legends and culture bearers came together to celebrate his life, his music and his enduring energy. Alicia Keys, Ice-T, Swizz Beatz, Melle Mel, Denzel Curry, IDK and many others showed up in a wonderful homage.

The event took place at SOB’s, a storied, legendary club that has hosted countless Hip-Hop moments over the years. AllHipHop practically lived there back in the 2000s. The venue was sold out, packed wall to wall with people who came to honor DMX, but also to experience the culture in its living, breathing form. Newer artists held nothing back.

ScarLip performed and amped up the crowd with her raw energy and outspoken love for X. She also rapped outside of the venue with those that were unable to get inside. Grafh, Mick Benson and Dupree were in the building, along with Ruff Ryders founders Dee and Waah Dean, putting a real, authentic stamp on the night. This was family business.

For me, this was one of the dopest and purest Hip-Hop events I’ve attended in recent memory. SOB’s remains one of the last truly authentic Hip-Hop spaces in the city. There was a time when New York was overflowing with underground venues dedicated to the culture. But over the years, one by one, many of them disappeared. That night, you could feel what’s been missing.

The performances reflected that respect across generations. IDK, Denzel Curry, Treach of Naughty By Nature, Ice-T, and others performed in front of a crowd that showed love equally. Everyone was respected. Everyone was received.

Visually, the night carried even more weight. Jonathan Mannion, whose lens helped define DMX at the height of his career, had his iconic images splashed across the screens, stage, and merchandise. It gave the room a real sense of who X was while he was still here. Johnny Nunez was also in the house capturing moments throughout the night, along with our photographer Tee. Heck, I was documenting everything too with my amateur eye. We all knew it was historic.

The real star of the show was DMX’s energy. Energy doesn’t disappear, it transfers. It lives on through the people, the music and the moments that bring us together. While DMX is no longer here in physical form, watching his family, friends and fans all in one place – out of love – was one of the most beautiful things I’ve experienced in a long time.

It wasn’t sorrowful. It wasn’t sad. It wasn’t even somber.

It was a joyful reunion. It was celebratory. It was Hip-Hop in its purest form—a reminder of resilience, culture, and spirit. DMX didn’t just get honored that night.

He was felt.

And that’s forever.

PHOTOS: Tiana Palmer @iamcomplex

Desiree Lindstrom, DMX’s fiancée

Alicia Keys pulled up to SOBs all smiles (Photo: Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur)

X’s family kept the night energized

Ice-T and Desiree flick it up

AHH’s Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur, Grafh and Dupree paid respects to DMX

Treach of Naughty By Nature fame is takes pics with Grafh (above) and Jigsaw and Slops of AllHipHop (below)

Jigsaw, Denzel Curry and IDK – both performed at SOBs

Denzel Curry

ScarLip and Jigsaw

Original DMX producer Dame Grease and Desiree Lindstrom

Rap Icon Melle Mel and Jigsaw

Swizz Beatz was the toast of the event

Photographer Jonathan Mannion showed up and also provided the images, as his iconic pictures helped shape how we saw DMX (Photo: Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur)

Mickey Betson, Treach, Ice and Jigsaw stage right