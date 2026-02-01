EXCLUSIVE: L’Trimm’s Lady Tigra & Bunny D Reunite On Wax For First Time In Decades

More than 35 years since the Miami bass duo demanded Hip-Hop’s attention with “Cars That Go Boom,” they’ve reunited on the track “Guillotine” from TIGRA & SPNCR’s new project, the “Black Rice” EP.

More than 35 years since Lady Tigra and Bunny D—better known as Miami bass duo L’Trimm—demanded Hip-Hop’s attention with “Cars That Go Boom,” the duo recently reunited on the track “Guillotine” from TIGRA & SPNCR’s new project, the five-track Black Rice EP.

It’s natural to wonder what took so long, but as Tigra and Bunny explain to AllHipHop, geography played a big role in keeping them apart. Bunny was also busy raising a family and becoming a nurse with a focus on geriatrics, labor and delivery, and special-needs children and adults.

“We don’t live in the same place, so that made it a little bit more challenging,” Tigra says. “Plus, there wasn’t really time. She was raising four kids on her own. I was doing my thing out here in L.A. I kept making music, but she just wasn’t ready until the time was ready, and now the time is ready.”

Bunny adds, “My kids are grown. They moved out. They graduated college and they’re adults now, so now my life is my life again. It’s time to get back to me.”

Tigra and Bunny’s story began in Miami when they were teenagers. Originally dancers, they soon realized they both rapped, too, and decided to form a group. Their first single, “Grab It,” was released in 1987 and found some local success. That led to an album, Grab It, and “Cars That Go Boom” was the last song they recorded.

But despite the long gap between recording, Bunny and Tigra’s chemistry is still intact.

“We just jumped right back into it,” Tigra says. “It’s not like we stopped talking. We never kept out of touch. We were always throughout all those years. We just weren’t making music. She was supportive of the stuff I was putting out. I was shouting her out in everything I was doing and just leaving the door open for when she was ready. When we came back together to do it, we just fell back into it naturally.”

It started with a handful of shows here and there and the duo was having so much fun, it just made sense to hop back in the studio. That’s where SPNCR comes in. The producer/multi-instrumentalist rose to fame as a founding member of the electro-Hip-Hop group Jupiter Rising. He jumped at the opportunity to work with Tigra in 2007.

“She was intimidating at first because she didn’t talk much,” SPNCR says. “She came in like she’s a man eater, looking like a rock star [laughs]. She acted like a rock star, too.”

The Black Rice EP is just the latest installment to sprout from TIGRA & SPNCR’s creative relationship. With five tracks—including “Guillotine,” “Do It Like This” and “Shoot Your Shot”—the project is easily digestible and sonically satiating. It’s also a trip down memory lane for any L’Trimm fan who missed hearing Tigra and Bunny swap bars.

