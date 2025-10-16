Comic Artists at NYCC Unite Against AI: “It’s A March Toward Mediocrity”

At New York Comic Con, top artists blasted AI as “lazy,” “soulless,” and “a march toward mediocrity” — declaring war on machines that threaten to replace human creativity.

The Resistance Is Real: Artists Sound Off on AI at New York Comic Con

At this year’s New York Comic Con, the debate over generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) wasn’t confined to panels or tech booths. As I pushed through Artist Alley, I marveled at the artists and creators that pour their souls into their artistry. And, became upset. Really upset.

As a youth, I came up knowing, studying and appreciating the supreme art of Denys Cowan. He is the trailblazing co-founder of Milestone Media, veteran of DC Comics and much more. So, I decided to speak to the legend and other phenomenal talents about what they thought. The range of views was serious, from AI being “a march toward mediocrity” to “f##k AI.” Goosebumps cover artist Tim Jacobus took it easier, compared it to the dawn of digital art. Still, he admitted GenAI could ultimately be adapted in the worst of ways.

From comic legends to rising indie creators, the conversation was clear: AI is shaking the creative world to its core. These people, artists who’ve built their careers on human imagination and countless hours honing their craft, are contend with an inevitable invasion. No matter what, these artists are determined to defend human creativity. AllHipHop’s Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur went booth to booth to hear what the real creatives think about the rise of the machines.

https://youtu.be/Z4Dz8e72dLk

AllHipHop: What do you think about AI and its place in creative work?

Denys Cowan (Founder of Milestone Media, pioneering artist on The Question, Batman, Deathlok):

I’m not a big fan of AI. I think it’s a march toward mediocrity. It’s easy to get on a computer and say some words and then the program rips off every artist around, going through thousands of images to paste together something that doesn’t even look real. Then people take credit for it as if they did something when they didn’t. They’re not artists — they’re people talking to machines. Don’t ever confuse that with something worthwhile in comics.

Dirk Manning (Writer and creator, Source Point Press):

The toothpaste is out of the tube. AI exists. It’s real, and it’s evolving. But nothing replaces human ingenuity or creativity. Generative AI doesn’t generate — it cultivates and harvests from other material. It’s not original. That’s why more than ever we need to double down on human-created work, on original ideas. That’s where real creativity lives.

Carlations (Illustrator):

Stay with human artists forever. You want art painted by hand, created by hand, with a human brain. That’s it. That’s my whole thought.

Imanuel Smith (Digital Imaging Technician, member of the International Cinematographers Guild):

I don’t feel AI is reliable for creatives. True creativity comes from human beings — from our walks of life and personal experiences. AI appeals to people who are lazy and not creative. It makes it easier for the mediocre to stay in control. But as long as there are real human beings, there will always be a need for our perspective. I’m not worried about AI taking jobs — people will reject it.

Tim Jacobus (Artist, known for Goosebumps covers):

Like it or not, AI is coming. You can either fight it or learn to go with it. I remember when digital art came out — everyone said art was dead. It wasn’t. It just changed. Maybe AI can assist us. We don’t want it taking over, but it might be a new tool we learn to use.

TJ Sterling (Rae Comics, Okemus):

I can’t stand AI. It’s not for the people. It’s not for the culture. We don’t want something that doesn’t have a soul generating art. We want human beings making art — that’s the only way forward for creativity.

Greg Anderson Elysée (Writer, Is’nana the Were-Spider):

F##k AI. It makes people lazy. It steals artwork and takes away jobs. A lot of my homies have lost gigs over it. It’s feeding a machine that takes away our soul and sells it back to us. I’m done with it — down with the Terminators, down with the Matrix. F##k AI.

AllHipHop: So what’s next for artists in this new AI era?

Denys Cowan:

We keep creating. The real stuff — with hands, heart, and history. That’s what lasts.

Dirk Manning:

We remind the world that art comes from struggle, sweat, and soul — not software.

Greg Anderson Elysée:

We fight back. You can’t automate passion.

AI may be here to stay, but the resistance is loud and proud. From comic book titans to rising creators, the consensus at New York Comic Con says clearly, “machines can’t truly mimic humanity.” As one artist put it: “We’re not worried. People will always know the difference.”