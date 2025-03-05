Cult Jam Discusses “Lies” In Lisa Lisa Movie, Full Force’s Erasure, New Album & More

Cult Jam’s Mike Hughes breaks his silence on the Lifetime biopic, revealing shocking inaccuracies and the erasure of Full Force from Lisa Lisa’s story.

All legends don’t fade. Some transform. Cult Jam, the iconic group that defined an era of Latin freestyle, R&B and even Hip-Hop, stands as a testament to endurance and reinvention. AllHipHop.com’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur sits down with founding member Mike Hughes and dynamic new lead singer Mystina Sol to unpack a journey that spans decades, controversies and a renewed creative passion.

The interview comes fresh on the heels of the Lifetime biopic Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story. Cult Jam isn’t just revisiting history—they’re writing a new chapter. But, like Kendrick Lamar said, “You know we got some sh#t to address.” The Lifetime movie presented the world a story that has been met with controversy and contradiction. Hughes offers a first-hand take on the movie that was co-produced by Lisa Lisa and her now manager Toni Ménage. He talks the “lies” as well as the mysterious missing Full Force, the group that discovered, produced, wrote and sang for the group.

Cult Jam and Mystina continue to ride the wave of their latest album Love, staying focused on the music, but also correcting the narrative. This is not just about Lisa Lisa. This is about the complex origin story that includes Full Force, U.T.F.O, Howie Tee, Chubb Rock, Whistle and numerous others that exploded on the scene in the 1980s. They also explore the vibrant New York music scene that shaped them. Without member Alex “Spanador” Moseley, Mike Hughes and Mystina Sol open up about family, friendship, music and their new artistry.

AllHipHop: Cult Jam has been making music again. Can you tell us about your recent projects?

Mike Hughes: Yes! We released an album in 2023 called Gem Love, featuring our lead singer, Mystina Sol. Right now, we’re knee-deep in writing new music for 2025. It’s exciting because even though we have a legacy, it’s like we’re a new group again, proving ourselves to a new generation.

AllHipHop: Mystina, how does it feel to be part of such an iconic group?

Mystina Sol: It’s amazing! I grew up listening to Can You Feel the Beat, and as soon as I heard it, I knew Lisa Lisa was Puerto Rican, just like me. It was so relatable. Now, being part of Cult Jam, performing those songs—it’s surreal.

AllHipHop: Let’s talk about the Lifetime movie. Were you surprised when it was announced?

Mike Hughes: Oh, for sure. We found out about it just a month before it came out. At first, it was like, “Wow, someone thinks our story is interesting enough for a movie.” But then we thought—”Wait, if no one reached out to us, what’s actually in this movie?“

AllHipHop: What was your reaction when you watched it?

Mike Hughes: Shocked. At first, I thought they’d just show the back of our heads during performances. But no—they had actors playing us. And they got so many things wrong. Full Force, the group that literally created our music, was completely erased. That’s not just an oversight—that’s rewriting history.

AllHipHop: Why do you think Full Force was left out?

Mike Hughes: We’ve thought about that a lot. The movie’s creators said it was about Lisa Lisa’s personal journey. But the name of the movie is Can You Feel the Beat—a song written and produced by Full Force! If the film was just The Lisa Lisa Story, maybe it could’ve skipped some things, but they took a core part of our history and made it disappear. It’s just not right.

AllHipHop: Did anyone involved with the movie ever reach out to you or Full Force?

Mike Hughes: Not at all. No one asked for our input. And that’s the crazy part—we were there, we lived it, and yet they didn’t bother to consult us. If they had, they could have told a much more accurate and authentic story.

AllHipHop: What do you think of the way Tony, Lisa’s background singer and later manager, was portrayed?

Mike Hughes: They made it seem like she was there from the start. But she wasn’t. She joined years later. The movie blended Lisa Lisa’s early years with her solo career, which completely distorts the real story. They tried to make their friendship seem like the foundation of everything when that wasn’t the case at all.

AllHipHop: Some fans have said that Lisa Lisa herself should have spoken up about the inaccuracies. What are your thoughts on that?

Mike Hughes: That’s tough to say. I don’t know how much control she had over the script, but it would have been nice for her to say, “Hey, let’s get this right.” At the end of the day, this movie affects all of us, not just her. People now think that what they saw is the truth, and it’s not.

AllHipHop: Was there ever an effort to reunite Cult Jam and Lisa Lisa?

Mike Hughes: Yes! Lisa’s management, Snoop Dogg Entertainment, reached out to us about a reunion tour. We all got on a Zoom call—except Lisa Lisa wasn’t there. When Tony told us she wouldn’t be on the call, we knew right then—it wasn’t going to happen.

AllHipHop: Have you spoken to Lisa Lisa since the movie aired?

Mike Hughes: No. The last time I saw her was at her 50th birthday party. There’s no animosity on my end, though. She’ll always be my baby sister. I don’t think she personally did anything wrong—I think the wrong people told the story, and they just got it wrong.

AllHipHop: Mystina, have you ever met Lisa Lisa?

Mystina Sol: Nope! But I’d love to. Lisa, if you’re listening—Godmommy, please meet your goddaughter!

AllHipHop: Do you still perform the classic Cult Jam songs?

Mike Hughes: Absolutely! We still sing All Cried Out, Can You Feel the Beat, I Wonder If I Take You Home—those are part of our legacy. And Full Force still joins us on stage when they can.

AllHipHop: If you could say one thing to Lisa Lisa today, what would it be?

Mike Hughes: That she’ll always be my baby sister. We didn’t have a falling out. The movie just got things wrong. But Lisa will always be family to me.

Mystina Sol: And for me—Lisa, I’m still a fan. I’d love to meet you someday.

AllHipHop: Cult Jam has been through a lot, but you’re still here. What’s next?

Mike Hughes: More music, more performances, and keeping our legacy alive. From 1985 to 2025, we’re still here, still doing what we love, and still staying true to who we are.