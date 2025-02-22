Lisa Lisa Responds To Critics About Full Force’s Absence In Her Biopic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Full Force on Lisa Lisa Cult Jam have serious history. Lisa explains their absence in her biopic, but only raises more questions.

This situation is definitely raising some eyebrows, and rightfully so. Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam is iconic, and Full Force played an integral role in their success. Leaving them out of her biopic? That’s not just an oversight—it’s a deliberate omission.

Their explanation just doesn’t hold up. The idea that they excluded Full Force to avoid confusion over who Cult Jam was? That’s a reach. If anything, a movie is the perfect place to clarify history and educate people on the real story. Full Force discovered Lisa Lisa. They wrote and produced hits like “I Wonder If I Take You Home” and “Can You Feel the Beat.” You can’t tell her story without them—unless, of course, you don’t want to tell the whole truth.

Now, your gut feeling that something else is going on? I think you might be onto something. Whether it’s industry politics, personal tensions, or just an attempt to rewrite history, there’s definitely more to this than what’s being said. Full Force was crucial to Lisa Lisa’s rise, and removing them from the narrative makes no sense—unless there’s a reason they don’t want that part of the story told.

If Lisa Lisa and her team truly respected their contributions, they would have found a way to include them. Instead, it seems like they’re sidestepping the issue with an explanation that doesn’t add up. And let’s be real—if Full Force had been difficult to work with or there was drama, wouldn’t that be a compelling part of the story? Drama sells! But acting like they never existed? That’s just bizarre.

I’d love to hear what Full Force has to say about this because this explanation from Lisa Lisa’s camp doesn’t feel like the whole truth. Something is definitely off.

Here’s their explanation.

🔻MESSGE FROM THE DESK OF LISA LISA & TONI MENAGE🌺

We have lots of respect and love for the legendary producers “Full Force”. They wrote and produced the hits of Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam and THEY ARE LEGENDS! They made the hits that made you dance to Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam.

To clear up some of the question we have received about why “Full Force” was not represented in the Biopic.

This movie was about The “Lisa Lisa Story” and HER Journey with Cult Jam and SISTERHOOD with Toni Menage. The focus for THIS film was about LISA’S journey from HER POV.

We in no way meant to disrespect “Full Force” by leaving them out of the casting of OUR biopic BUT only to tell HER story from her beginnings!

WE also chose to focus on the group “LISA LISA AND CULT JAM”! to clear up some confusion that has existed for many years.

MANY were and have been confused about WHO the “ACTUAL” group was because “Full Force” appeared in all of the videos and sang “All Cried Out” with Lisa which lead PEOPLE to believe that “Full Force” was actually “CULT JAM”.

Cult Jam and Full Force continue to perform as their own entities and we wish them nothing but the best!!

We hope this clears up some of the questions and concerns. THAT BEING SAID…SOME of you have left very hateful and unkind messages which we have handle gracefully.

IF YOU CHOOSE, to come on any of our page’s with negativity or disrespect, YOU WILL be BLOCKED and your comments will be deleted. We LEAD with LOVE and good energy on our journey!! 👏🏽🤎

FOR THE MAJORITY, We appreciate the love, support and for how well our film has been received!

THIS IS THE ABSOLUTE LAST AND ONLY TIME THIS SUBJECT WILL BE ADDRESSED‼️

Thank you to everyone who watched and who continue to support the “LISA LISA TOUR LIFE FAMILY”!

CHECK YOUR LOCAL LISTINGS FOR THE 40th ANNIVERSARY TOUR WITH THE LISA LISA TOUR LIFE FAMILY COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU!

THANK YOU ALL AGAIN!

@lisalisall77

@menageworks