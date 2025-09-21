Da Youngstas Talk Kanye West, Naughty By Nature & Their Comeback Plan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Philly rap legends Da Youngstas revisit their ’90s rise, Kanye’s style nods, Naughty By Nature’s mentorship, and the family legacy that still drives them. Tap in as Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur talks to the OGs.

Da Youngstas On Impact & Legacy, Kanye, Naughty By Nature, Their Missing Member And Family

Da Youngstas, former teen rap sensations, are now OGs, as unbelievable as that sounds.

However, for those who know, know the native Philadelphians’ impact is a combination of fearless youth and grown-man craftsmanship. They entered rap’s toughest period, smack dab in the middle of rap’s Golden Era, as teenagers. They were blessed by elite production (Marley, Pete Rock, DJ Premier, Kay Gee, Beatnuts), absorbed mentorship the right way (Treach and Naughty By Nature), and earned a place inside Hip-Hop’s recursive memory (DJ Premier sampling “Pass the Mic” into “Mass Appeal,” the Wu tapes and more).

Their style was unforced, a product of the times and environment. But, somehow, their style quietly traveled far into the future where – decade later – where Kanye West modeled his early looks after his Philly brethren. And then there is the missing member – Qu’ran “Q” Goodman. Although they are all family, Q-Ball has stayed clear of a reunion. There is an open door for the anniversary run they have planned. From Pop Art Records in the basement to a pair two grandfathers that have an insane spit game, Da Youngstas are back.

AllHipHop talks to the legends as they continue to build on the foundation that lets their music last.

AllHipHop: For people who only know the name, why does Da Youngstas’ legacy still matter? What did you change?

Tarik: We came in as kids in a grown-man world—13, 14, 15. We were doing 2 A.M. club sets with adults and holding our own. That forced us to be sharp, lyrical, stage-ready, fearless.

Taji: And we aimed high from the start. We stacked Marley Marl, Pete Rock, Kay Gee, DJ Premier, The Beatnuts, all on one album, because we wanted the best to make the best music. When you chase greatness like that, the songs last.

AllHipHop: You were young, but not a “kid act.” How did you avoid that box?

Tarik: Real life. We were outside like everybody else—ball, block, curfew by streetlights. On stage we weren’t playing cute; we were competing. The look came from neighborhood stores, Tims, shorts, Carhartt—authentic and it became trendy later.

AllHipHop: Put your early-’90s moment in context—ABC (Another Bad Creation), Kris Kross, the “young MC” wave.

Taji: ABC inspired us, first time we saw kids doing Hip-Hop on TV.

Tarik: Kris Kross dropped the same year we did and it turned into an avalanche. We sparred on wax gave it and took it. All love. RIP Mac Daddy.

AllHipHop: You’ve told that wild convention story, your first brush with Wu-Tang.

Taji: The convention era was major—Gavin, Jack the Rapper. In Cali we saw RZA when he was still Prince Rakeem. The next day Meth literally jumped up, recognized us, and handed us early “Protect Ya Neck” tapes in those white shells. That’s how close and hungry the culture was back then.

AllHipHop: And you had a real bond with Mobb Deep.

Taji: Before The Infamous we were already fans (from songs like) “Hit It From the Back,” “Peer Pressure.” Havoc even pops up at the end of our “Is You With Me” video. Later, when the group paused, I reconnected with Hav at Loud; he wanted to sign me and told me to come work. I stayed with him and his brother Killer B (rest in peace). Paperwork from earlier deals tied my hands. There was interest around Biggie and Dallas Austin, too, but it wasn’t meant to be at that moment. Still family.

Kanye West & The Style Impact Of Da Youngstas

AllHipHop: There’s that Wale anecdote about Kanye keeping a lookbook inspired by Da Youngstas. True?

Taji: We heard it and went back through the photos like, “Oh yeah, we see it.” The black hoodie, the all-black fits—clean, regular, street. We never dressed to be gimmicky, just us. If Ye drew inspiration from that, salute. Hip-Hop’s always been a game of seeing, flipping and adding your own twist.

AllHipHop: People are always watching.

Naughty By Nature: Mentorship, Co-Sign & Craft

AllHipHop: My favorite collaboration is still Naughty By Nature. How did that go down?

Tarik: It was a special time. We loved those guys—Treach, Vin, Kay Gee. That’s family forever.

Taji: They helped early, put us on stage in Philly, welcomed us on their video set and when it was time to record, Treach wrote “Crews Pop.” We did together. We could have written it, but we were 13. We said “Go ahead and cook, we’ll lace it,” and did.

Tarik: Kay Gee played that beat and we were like, “We have to have this.” It was one of those instantly undeniable instrumentals.

Taji: That’s the thing about mentorship, sometimes it’s not lectures; it’s proximity, craft and trust. Watch a great make a banger in front of you and it changes how you think about songs.

AllHipHop: Is that why your catalog aged well?

Taji: A big part of it. We set out to make dope records, period. No shortcuts. When you pair that with A-list producers and then go sharpen it on stage with grown pros, them joints travel.

AllHipHop: Your work even echoes in other classics. DJ Premier flipped “Pass the Mic” into Gang Starr’s “Mass Appeal.”

Tarik: Legendary. That’s one of my favorite songs regardless, and hearing our voices embedded in it. It’s still a smile every time. It also introduced our second single to a whole new set of ears. That’s how Hip-Hop circulates.

The Impact, The Missing Member And The Mission

AllHipHop: Let’s talk about Qu’ran “Q” Goodman. Fans ask where he fits in today.

Tarik: First—there was no dramatic breakup. Life happened. Family, college, business. When we could lock back in, we did.

Taji: Q has always been family and part of the legacy. He shifted heavier into production. He’s done joints for Method Man, Nas, Slick Rick, Missy, Amerie and he produced our track with Mobb Deep. If he decides to jump back in on the mic, that’s his call.

Tarik: For our 35th anniversary, we’d love to line up that original producer squad again and we’d love Q to touch a few. We always tell fans: hit him—let him know you want it. Meanwhile, we’re keeping the torch lit.

AllHipHop: People sometimes call you “little Onyx”…

Taji: We dropped before Onyx. We love them, but Hip-Hop is influence plus your own spin. If you’re not adding, you’re biting and the audience feels the difference.

AllHipHop: Beyond samples and co-signs, what does your impact look like from your own chairs?

Tarik: Proof that youth doesn’t disqualify you. We were teenagers competing with adults and we didn’t ask for training wheels. That energy still speaks to young artists now.

Taji: And proof that craft travels. Stack great producers, keep your pen honest, perform like it’s your last set. That’s a time machine. Records built that way age.

Family: The Foundation & The Future

AllHipHop: Hip-Hop is literally in your blood.

Taji: We’re first cousins; Tarik and Q are brothers. Tarik’s cousin is Steady B. Our elder Lawrence Goodman (Pop Art Records) had a studio in the basement our whole lives. We saw Will Smith before “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” Being around records, equipment, sessions made starting young feel normal.

AllHipHop: You’re also grandfathers now, which is a bit shocking. How does that change the picture?

Tarik: It’s a blessing—you realize you’ve lived a little. When I first held my granddaughter I thought, “I waited all these years to meet you.” She looks just like my daughter—one generation down. That love becomes your why.

Taji: Real talk: having kids saved our lives. Responsibility kept us from lanes we didn’t need. We always tell younger artists: build a foundation, family, stability…first if you can. Then the career. If you get famous before you know who you are, you won’t know who really loves you.

AllHipHop: What does family support look like around your legacy?

Tarik: They put the battery in our backs and we do the same for them: projects, ideas, real life. End of the day, family are the ones who care for you and, when it’s time, lay you to rest. So do right by your family, by your kids.

Taji: And the legacy continues. My son raps. We’re pushing the next generation while we keep telling our story.

The Culture Today & What’s Next

AllHipHop: What do you make of Hip-Hop right now? it feels like another Golden Era Part, but people won’t admit it.

Tarik: So many lanes. If you don’t like one sound, pick another. Options are a blessing.

Taji: Same advice to young artists we give ourselves: know your strengths, have options and keep pushing. It often takes one listen to feel who’s real because the heart recognizes it.

AllHipHop: You’ve got a reputation for paying homage. Fom “Hip-Hop Ride” (saluting women and old school) to the way you speak on your peers. Why keep that thread?

Taji: Because there’s no us without them. We literally spent video budget to shout people out because gratitude is part of the work.

Tarik: That’s how the culture breathes…acknowledge, then add on.

AllHipHop: Final word on the immediate horizon?

Taji: New music, performances and a legacy documentary.

Tarik: For 2026, we’re talking a world run and an impactful 35th-anniversary moment, not “drop to drop,” but something that means something.

Taji: And if you want Q back on a few, let him hear you