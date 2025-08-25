Masta Ace Debuts New Musical “The Falling Season” At Rooftop Cabaret Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Masta Ace is bringing his acclaimed Hip-Hop storytelling to the stage with The Falling Season, a groundbreaking musical that blends raw Brooklyn narratives with Broadway flair. Nicole Duncan-Smith reports.

Nicole Duncan-Smith delves deep into the creative force known as Masta Ace, who now leaps into the world of theater.

In a culture where reinvention is survival, few have mastered the art of evolution quite like Duval Clear, better known to the Hip-Hop world as Masta Ace. The Brooklyn wordsmith, a breakout star on “The Symphony” and delivered a catalog of lyrical genius with five acclaimed albums, is now setting his sights on a different kind of stage. This is one where the fourth wall meets the cipher, and Hip-Hop storytelling gets the Broadway treatment.

At a recent event he called the Rooftop Rewind, Ace unveiled his latest creative endeavor. The Falling Season, a musical that promises to do for urban theater what Hamilton did for American history, flipping the script entirely. But where Lin-Manuel Miranda painted founding fathers in contemporary hues, Ace is mining deeper, more personal terrain. His play is about a brilliant young Black man navigating the treacherous waters between the Brooklyn streets and his education.

The narrative follows a young protagonist caught in that familiar urban paradox, raised by his grandmother, academically gifted with dreams of Morehouse. There is a massive “but.” He’s also surrounded by the seductive pull of corner economics and the allure of neighborhood girls. It’s In the Heights with more authentic grit, a story that doesn’t sanitize the hood experience but excavates its complexity.

In Ace’s hands, this becomes more than entertainment; it’s anthropology set to beats.

“This wasn’t really as much of a departure as people think,” Ace explains about his transition from booth to stage. “I have been telling stories my entire 30+ year career. I had to write scripts for the characters on my albums. This is just a more elaborate extension of what I was already doing.”

Anyone familiar with Ace’s discography understands this evolution was inevitable. From the cinematic narratives of A Long Hot Summer to the conceptual arc of Disposable Arts, his albums have always functioned as audio theater.

The production boasts a cast that bridges Hip-Hop credibility with theatrical talent. Jeremiah Packer takes on the central role of Avis, while Angella Katherine embodies June, and rapper Dutchess brings Lisa to life.

Singer Leschea steps into the role of Evie, with Torae channeling Rock’s energy and Wyld Bunch representing the streets as Gunna. The ensemble is rounded out by vocalists Carolynn “Ce Ce” Kline and Emerson “E. Smitty” Smith, while Ace himself handles both narration duties and the character of Fatz—a fitting role for the master storyteller orchestrating this urban symphony.

What makes The Falling Season particularly significant is its timing. Hip-Hop theater has been gaining momentum, from the groundbreaking Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk to the cultural tsunami of Hamilton. Yet many attempts have either borrowed Hip-Hop aesthetics without understanding the culture or celebrated the music while sidestepping its social commentary. Ace, however, comes from within—a culture bearer translating the cipher for theater audiences.

“This musical will further bridge the gap that exists between Hip-Hop and traditional theater,” Ace notes. “This show lets theater audiences get a glimpse into the lives of characters they have never met on a stage before.”

The fusion of song and traditional emceeing promises to create something authentically hybrid, not Hip-Hop dressed up for Broadway consumption, but genuine cultural translation. In an era where Hip-Hop’s influence permeates everything from fashion to film, theater remains one of the final frontiers.

For an artist who has spent over three decades refusing to be pigeonholed, The Falling Season represents both natural progression and bold departure. Masta Ace has always understood that the best stories emerge from the margins—and now he’s ready to bring those margins center stage, where they’ve always belonged.

Perhaps this falling season might just be Hip-Hop theater’s time to rise.

Photographs: Gary Dean Clarke @garydeanclarke