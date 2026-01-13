Max B And French Montana Talk Legacy, Faith & Real Receipts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

French Montana says Max B never needed belief from people who do not even believe in God.

Max B and French Montana – in 2026 – could not be more different on paper. And yet, somehow, they manage to capture two parallel pillars of modern Hip-Hop history. One represents the mythic origin of the Wave and the other is the evolution personified. Together, they show how influence, loyalty, and cultural move through generations.

Max B was established way before streaming metrics, algorithm debates, and social media revisionism, . The Harlem-born Panamanian American always offered a unique melodic version of street poetry mixed with an infectious charisma. From Coke Wave tapes to unforgettable hooks, Max B’s presence was never quiet.

After years away, his return is here with the help of his old pal French Montana and together they have reignited the magic. In this interview with AllHipHop‘s SlopsShotYa, Max B reflects on culture shock, inflated grocery prices, faith, and Montana adds why God has a role in all of this new glory.

This wave is welcome.

Max B: Shout out to AllHipHop.com. Y’all still around. Y’all been rolling for a long time. I f##k with y’all. I love y’all. You already know what it is. Coke Wave 3.5 Narcos.

AllHipHop: This is special for me personally. I remember back in ’09, ACG boots, blowing my last little money, Grand Cru nights. They need to bring that back.

Max B: Grand Cru can be implemented in a lot of different whiskeys or champagnes or cognacs. It would be nice to bring back the crew.

AllHipHop: People still rocking it.

Max B: I had one on the other day.

AllHipHop: What was the most different thing about coming back outside?

Max B: Just the price of eggs. They went up crazy. I went and bought a newspaper, some eggs, some turkey bacon. Two hundred dollars. The orange juice was organic, that was like two hundred. I was like, what kind of bougie supermarket is this?

AllHipHop: Sounds like Whole Foods.

Max B: Exactly. I went to Trader Joe’s after that.

AllHipHop: A lot of people forget the hits. Diamond records. Multiple platinum moments. Do you take pride in proving people wrong?

French Montana: God gave you water. Allah gave you oxygen. Allah gave you your house. Allah gave you your soul. Allah gave you breath. And there’s still people who say they don’t believe in God. Who am I?

If they don’t believe in the Creator, how they going to believe in you? You shouldn’t expect them to.

That answer alone explains everything. Max B does not chase acknowledgment. He understands disbelief is part of the world’s design.

AllHipHop: Max, I remember parties ending with ‘Get Them Hoes Up.’ Freestyles. Dream shows. Parties starting with ‘Sexy Love.’ There’s a whole generation that doesn’t fully understand what the Max B thing was. How do you explain it?

Max B: Just check the receipts. It’s a receipt era. Go on Google. Wikipedia. YouTube. Apple Music. Spotify. I’m on all platforms. I’m everywhere around the world. I’m in the algorithms. We tapped in.

AllHipHop: That’s it.

Max B: We run New York.

Closing

AllHipHop: Welcome home. Appreciate you.