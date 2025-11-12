“Predator: Badlands” RRedefines Sci-Fi Franchise Through Heart & Action

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dan Trachtenberg’s “Predator: Badlands” flips the franchise on its head with a bold Yautja-led story full of emotion and action.

Review: “Predator: Badlands”

Predator: Badlands marks the latest chapter in the long-running Predator franchise, once again helmed by Dan Trachtenberg, whose credits include 10 Cloverfield Lane, Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers. The new installment in the 38-year-old series features a strong cast led by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Elle Fanning and Cliff Curtis.

The film follows Dek, a young Yautja viewed as the weak link of his clan, who sets out to earn the respect of his ruthless father, Njohri. Tasked with hunting an unkillable creature known as The Kalisk, Dek travels to the volatile planet Genna. There, he encounters Thia, a damaged synthetic robot. Together, Dek and Thia form an unexpected alliance as they navigate the planet’s deadly terrain, facing both monstrous threats and emotional revelations in their quest to confront The Kalisk.

Simply put, Predator: Badlands is an impressive entry in the franchise. Building on the success of Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers, Trachtenberg returns with a bold, emotional and often humorous sci-fi adventure packed with thrilling action. What sets Badlands apart is its perspective—it unfolds through the eyes of the Yautja rather than the hunted humans. This fresh approach transforms the film into a coming-of-age story that balances heart, spectacle and mythology.

Schuster-Koloamatangi delivers a standout performance as Dek, skillfully conveying depth and emotion through physical expression. His portrayal anchors the film, making Dek’s journey both gripping and relatable. Fanning shines as Thia, bringing warmth, wit and sincerity to her role. Her dynamic with Dek feels genuine, creating an unexpected sense of partnership that drives the film’s emotional core. Meanwhile, Cliff Curtis brings authority and menace as Njohri, embodying the violent pride of a father pushing his son to extremes.

Trachtenberg’s direction continues to elevate the Predator universe. With his third contribution, he expands the mythology and visual scope, exploring the culture and communication of the Yautja species in greater depth than ever before. The film’s pacing is brisk and its world-building feels rich without bogging down the action.

Despite its PG-13 rating, Badlands delivers exhilarating set pieces and intense survival moments. From the creatures of Genna to the climactic showdown, the action sequences are expertly executed. Visually, the film is stunning—Jeff Cutter’s cinematography captures the alien landscapes beautifully, while the CGI work from Weta FX and ILM enhances the realism and spectacle.

Some longtime fans may take issue with the film’s lighter tone. The emotional beats, humor and presence of a creature companion give it a more accessible feel compared to the grittier 1987 original or 2022’s Prey. Still, as a sci-fi adventure with heart, Badlands succeeds on its own terms.

Clocking in at a lean one hour and 47 minutes, Predator: Badlands is a refreshing and ambitious addition to the series. While it trades some of the franchise’s brutality for emotional depth and inventive storytelling, it remains a thrilling and visually captivating ride.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Predator: Badlands is now playing in theaters nationwide.