Styles P Talks Diddy Drama While Doubling Down On Family Growth & Faith

Styles P addressed Diddy’s incarceration while explaining how modern distractions can slow down focus.

Styles P is not focused on Sean “Diddy” Combs, one of the key individuals that helped bring The Lox to national prominence. Instead, the 50-something offering a measured response rooted in maturity, perspective and personal grounding rather than online noise.

“Now? With things that happen in life, I’m going to tell you this, because I’m a lot older than you. I’m 51, he told AHH’s SlopsShotYa at a recent event. “I focus on myself, my family, and pray for all and may all get what they deserve, whether it’s good or bad, me included. So I don’t really take my time out to focus on what the algorithm tells me what to think about or what to do.”

The Yonkers MC continued by noting Diddy-type matters are often distractions from deeper realities.

“Usually when that’s happening, something else is happening that you’re missing,” he added. “So I don’t really get focused on what everybody else is focused on.”

He did seemed to tip his hat to the idea of Karma, both sides of it. Karma is the concept of an action or deed or even an individual’s intentions shape their future, leading to consequences (good or bad).

“May good be good, maybe bad be bad, may you pay for what you do, if you did it wrong, and may you be blessed if you did it right,” closing his commentary on Diddy.

The comments capped a wide ranging conversation that underscored where Styles P stands in this phase of his career. Despite persistent talk of retirement, he made it clear he is not stepping away from music completely.

“I don’t call it a retirement,” he said. “I just say as a soloist…I want to focus on lock joints and collab joints. And as a soloist, I put out a lot of more content than f##king the average person in my peer group or age group.”

Styles P has released 15 solo albums.

On the music front, Styles confirmed that collaborative projects with Dave East are essentially complete. “Musically, we done. Got to tighten up,” he said. “I think we done for Beloved two and three, to be honest with you.”

Beyond the booth, Styles P continues to expand his entrepreneurial footprint.

He highlighted his Harlem based dispensary Strange for Life at 145th Street and Broadway, Juices for Life with five locations, and Kiss Cafe, while also leaning into media with the podcast Two Jews Three Black Dudes (2J3BD), a hybrid format blending conversation and sketch comedy.

“Do what you love, man. Do what you love. Do what you are into,” Styles said, reflecting on his evolution from street hustler to multifaceted creative. “The more you grow, the more you belong, the more you blossom.”