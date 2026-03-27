“They Will Kill You” Proves Zazie Beetz Has Officially Arrived — And Hollywood Better Take Notice

After years of standout performances, Zazie Beetz finally takes center stage in a genre-bending thriller that proves she can carry a film.

Every once in a while, a movie comes along that reminds you why you fell in love with genre films in the first place.

They Will Kill You is that kind of movie.

It’s horror. It’s comedy. It’s thriller. It’s political commentary hiding in plain sight. And once it grabs you, it absolutely refuses to let go. That’s not hyperbole. That’s just what it is. From the moment the story locks in, it becomes a roller coaster of violence, emotion, absurdity and meaning that keeps escalating until you almost forget to breathe. That is exactly what I experienced watching it at the premier during SXSW in Austin, Texas.

And at the center of all of it is Zazie Beetz.

This is her first true leading-lady role and honestly, it feels overdue. For those of us who identify as BLERDS, we’ve been rocking with Zazie for years. From Atlanta to Deadpool 2 to Joker, she has always had that je ne sais quoi – that presence. It feels like the industry finally caught up with what many of us already knew.

She’s arrived.

When I spoke to director Kirill Sokolov, he didn’t hesitate to explain how critical she was to the movie’s success.

“She’s a goddess,” he told me plainly, loudly. “She really made this movie. She’s in basically every shot… it was so physically challenging for her. She rehearsed four months before the movie… every fight was rehearsed like a dance.”

That level of preparation shows and her career tract feels intentional. Somehow, and perhaps most importantly, she sells the disbelief of a character thrown into absolute madness. When I say madness, I mean madness. When the film asks her to balance trauma, action and dark humor simultaneously, she juggles. And, she never drops a ball.

Kirill went even further.

“I was shocked how far she was ready to go and never give up and give everything she had for the film,” he said. “That belief and trust was so inspirational.”

Commitment.

As somebody that’s been to infinite number of comic-cons, Zazie is already the character you can imagine showing up at a convention center near you. So does

“I hope to see people dressed like her,” Kirill told me. “I can see that happening.”

So can I.

A Movie That Speaks On Multiple Frequencies

What makes They Will Kill You special is that it operates on multiple levels.

On the surface, it’s a high-rise action horror movie about a woman trying to rescue her sister from a satanic cult. That alone is enough to carry most films and we’ve seen similar flicks. But underneath that chaos is something far more interesting.

Many – like me – will notice differences in power structures, class dynamics, primal fear, family…and survival.

And if you’re paying attention, there are racial and political undertones quietly sitting in the background as the blood splatters. The building is controlled by wealthy white elites. The workers are largely people of color. The power dynamics are not accidental.

It also feels part of a growing wave of genre storytelling that we’ve seen in projects like Lovecraft Country or films like Sinners, where the entertainment is front and center but the messaging sits just beneath the surface. Sometimes viewers miss it. Sometimes they catch it. But it’s there for those vibrating on that frequency.

Interestingly enough, this women-led story with a diverse cast comes from a non-American white filmmaker. And yet, it never feels exploitative or artificial. That might be because Sokolov himself understands structural power from his own experiences.

As the Muschietti filmmaking team told me about the film’s themes: growing up in Argentina meant understanding corruption and injustice early.

“If you grow up in South America,” they explained, “you understand how structures of power work… you grow up with a sense of injustice.”

That awareness shows up in the film, even if it never announces itself loudly.

A Female-Led Story That Doesn’t Feel Like A “Female-Led Movie”

One of the most refreshing aspects of the film is that it never feels like it’s trying to prove something politically about gender. It just tells a story about people.

When I mentioned to Myha’la that as a male viewer I didn’t even think about the gender aspect, she appreciated the observation.

“I think there’s a misconception that if you don’t look like the person you’re watching you can’t relate,” she told me. “But really this is a sibling love story… if you’ve ever had a sibling, you can relate.”

That’s exactly why the film works. It doesn’t try to lecture. It simply lets the story breathe.

Myha’la also deserves real credit here. Her performance adds emotional grounding to the chaos. She never feels like a supporting character. She feels necessary.

Patricia Arquette Still Commands The Screen

Then there’s Patricia Arquette. Oh yes, Patricia.

Interviewing her felt surreal because she’s one of those actors that exists in multiple eras of cinema. She brings gravitas without even trying. I awkwardly ended my joint interview with her and Zazie by telling her “You’re a blerd icon.” Then I blurted out to Patricia, “And you’re thee icon!” Felt weird and yet necessary. And in this movie, she clearly understands the assignment, had fun with it in a most fitting way.

“I’m not trying to prove anything,” she told me. “I just want to be a part of interesting artworks.”

That’s exactly what this feels like. Not a safe movie, not for her.

And that’s probably why she fits so well here. Remember: Patricia is an activist too.

Why This Movie Matters To The Culture

As someone who grew up loving comic books, sci-fi, some horror and lots of fantasy, this movie feels like a massive step in the right direction.

Not just because of the spectacle. Because of the authenticity amid the magical realist horrific fiction.

These kinds of films used to exist in silos. Now they’re becoming cultural bridges. Movies where BLERDS, horror heads, action fans and regular people looking for basic entertainment can all find something. Of course we tip a hat to Ryan Coogler and Sinners, but this movie is an amalgamation of cultures of all over the place.

And maybe that’s why the film hits the way it does. Because underneath the blood and chaos, it’s asking a real question.

I asked whether fear brings people together or separates them:

Kirill Sokolov: “Probably depends on what kind of fear… even in this story two sisters face the same evil and choose different paths.”

That might be the real message of They Will Kill You.

Fear doesn’t define us. Our response to fear does.

Final Verdict

Is it perfect? No.

Is it memorable? Abso-freakin’-lutely.

Is it unquestionably one of the more interesting genre swings we’ve seen recently.

This is the kind of movie that reminds you why genre films matter. Because sometimes horror and fantasy are the best vehicles to talk about real life.

And perhaps equally important:

Zazie Beetz just proved she can carry a film.

Hollywood has to be paying attention and therefore this is just the beginning.

Verdict: Watch it. Preferably with a crowd. Because the SXSW audience was rowdy as M.O.P. performing “Ante Up with a metal band. This is the kind of movie you react to together.