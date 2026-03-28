Blac Chyna, Princess Love, Yandy Smith and Quad Webb Co-Host Launch of My Butler AL Platform

Hip-hop has always moved alongside technology. From DJs pressing up mixtapes to artists building audiences online, the culture has consistently found ways to turn communication into opportunity. That same mindset is showing up again with the launch of My Butler AL, a lifestyle-driven digital platform created by entrepreneur Summer Grays, now officially live in early access.

While the rollout includes recognizable names across entertainment and television, the foundation of the platform starts with Grays’ vision to build something more controlled than traditional social media spaces. Instead of chasing mass attention, Summer Grays designed My Butler AL to focus on intentional communication, verified communities, and direct connection between users.

The launch itself is being powered by a strong cultural lineup, with Blac Chyna, Princess Love, Yandy Smith, and Quad Webb stepping in as cohosts. Their involvement connects audiences from reality television, nightlife culture, and lifestyle media — spaces that have long intersected with hip-hop culture and digital influence.

Blac Chyna has long been tied to hip-hop’s visual and nightlife scene before expanding into entrepreneurship and music ventures. Over the years, she has built a brand that moves between entertainment and business, reflecting the same kind of evolution seen across hip-hop culture as artists expanded into ownership and platform building.

Princess Love, widely known from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, gained visibility during a period when reality television became closely tied to music culture. That era helped redefine how artists and personalities stayed connected to audiences while building long-term brand presence.

Yandy Smith represents the business backbone of hip-hop culture’s transition into digital media. Before becoming widely known through Love & Hip Hop New York, she worked behind the scenes in artist management, helping guide careers at a time when online engagement became essential to music promotion.

Quad Webb, best known for her presence on Married to Medicine, brings another influential voice into the mix. Her presence expands the platform’s reach into lifestyle audiences that value curated digital spaces and personality-driven engagement.

Music history also plays a role in shaping the tone of the launch. Amina Buddafly, known for her time in the R&B group Black Buddafly, built her career through performance long before reality television brought her into the spotlight. Her experience reflects the era when girl groups and live performance still shaped the sound of modern R&B.

Another strong connection to hip-hop culture comes through DJ Sky High Baby, whose early work alongside Young Thug placed her in performance environments where modern Atlanta rap was actively evolving. Long before television exposure introduced her to wider audiences, she was building credibility behind the turntables in artist-driven spaces.

But while celebrity visibility is helping drive attention, the bigger story centers on Summer Grays and the platform itself. My Butler AL was developed to create a curated digital environment designed to reduce the noise and unpredictability often associated with traditional social platforms.

Core features of the platform include private messaging designed for direct communication, curated feeds intended to minimize distractions, verified profiles that build trust between users, and community spaces where individuals can connect around shared interests. The platform is now live in early access, allowing users to begin building networks inside an environment designed to feel more intentional than chaotic.

That philosophy mirrors how hip-hop communities historically built influence before algorithms took over visibility. DJs, promoters, and artists relied on trusted relationships and consistent interaction to grow their audiences — not random exposure.

In many ways, Summer Grays’ vision for My Butler AL reflects that same blueprint, bringing together entertainment, communication, and technology inside one controlled environment.

With early access now underway and recognizable cohosts helping bring visibility to the rollout, My Butler AL is entering a digital space where lifestyle, entertainment, and technology continue to merge. And if the momentum continues building, the platform may become another example of how culture-driven innovation shapes the next chapter of digital communication.