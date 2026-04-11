Brandon Rose Releases Highly Anticipated Project “Rose Gold”

Brandon Rose released Rose Gold, a five-track EP blending gritty lyricism and ambition, marking his rise in New York’s hip-hop scene.

Rising hip-hop artist Brandon Rose from New York has announced the release of his latest EP titled Rose Gold, which is currently available across all major streaming platforms.

This five-track collection offers a concentrated and impactful body of work that embodies ambition, resilience, and the relentless drive of an artist constructing his legacy from the ground up.

Throughout the EP, Brandon Rose fuses gritty lyricism with vivid narratives and self-assured energy, combining street acumen with reflective moments.

Songs such as “King of New York,” “Lord Knows,” “Movin’,” and “Hustler’s Anthem” highlight his signature hustle-centric storytelling and adaptability — transitioning from powerful anthems to contemplative verses that address personal development, ambition, and resilience.

Rose Gold features the lead single Movin’, which has already begun circulating on Hot 97 and Shade45. This EP represents a dual nature: the balance of pressure and poise.

The title itself reflects the process of refinement through adversity — representing raw material transformed into something prestigious.

Throughout this project, Brandon explores themes of advancement, loyalty, faith, momentum, and the price of ambition.

It resonates as the sound of an artist fully cognizant of the heights he aspires to reach.

With Rose Gold, Brandon Rose is further establishing his unique position within the contemporary hip-hop scene, harmonizing modern vitality with the competitive spirit intrinsic to New York rap.

This EP not only marks his entrance into the limelight but also serves as a glimpse into his future trajectory as he gains momentum heading into 2026.

Rose Gold is now accessible on all streaming platforms.



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