Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

David Bars has a new song in “Gifted” which he’s hoping turns him into a paradigm-shifting force in the East Coast.

New York MC David Bars wants to be one to carry the East Coast on his back. When you look at how the West Coast consistently pushes the culture forward and uplifts the next wave of talent, it is about time somebody from the East do the same. Props to Kendrick Lamar for setting that example. So, East Coast, what’s the deal? It’s time to rally around artists like David Bars and show the same unity and support to keep the region thriving in the culture. Check out his latest, “Gifted.”