Haiti Babii Is Back At It In “Party Roccin” Visusal

Haiti Babii is here to put on for his hometown of Stockton, California, any chance he can. Now, the rising star unleashes the highly-anticipated music video for his new single titled “PARTY ROCCIN,” the perfect turn up anthem to get you motivated and back on your feet. The song was directly inspired by legendary rap group N.W.A and the streets of Stockton.

Haiti Babii states, “’I’m a king In my city & I’ma kick down the door for my state. I WILL BE THE FACE OF WEST COAST RAP SCENE! For my day one fans, the real ones who never switched, this for them. For the new fans, get ready because I’m bringing the West Coast back!!!”

Keeping it real is all Haiti knows, and that’s why he shot the standout visual in his city where he grew up. This is a true story of rags to riches. Additionally, fans can expect his forthcoming project Trap Art II arriving at the top of the year, as well as a self-titled album coming soon.

Haiti Babii is currently on tour opening for Kalan.FrFr.

Haiti Babii is Guyanese and Haitian rapper, producer, and songwriter from Stockton, California. Despite his upbringing, the rising star successfully channeled his energy into creating his own original sound, setting himself apart from the new generation of music.



As an emerging artist, Haiti has already performed at Rolling Loud in 2019, accumulated nearly 90 million global streams and his crowd’s favorite single, “Change Ya Life” went Gold. He’s also caught the attention of elite talents such as Rihanna and Meek Mill, which earned him follows on Instagram as well. Haiti Babii plans to dive into his Haitian culture and continue to expand his music sound beyond rap.