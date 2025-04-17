Is Imyounik the Next Queen of Hip-Hop? Salutes LGBTQ+ Community on New Single “How High

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Imyounik, the Dallas-born rapper shaking up hip-hop’s status quo, returns with “How High”—a high-octane anthem that blends boundary-pushing sound with raw lyrical finesse. Known for defying labels and expectations, she fuses fearless storytelling with a sonic edge that’s uniquely her own.

Dallas native Imyounik is making serious noise in hip-hop—and not by following the rules. With a sound that’s anything but typical, the rising artist just dropped her latest single, “How High,” an electrifying, genre-pushing anthem that refuses to be boxed in.

Coming off a year of back-to-back releases and a growing fanbase on Spotify Radio, Imyounik continues to carve her own lane. Her new track “How High,” released on April 14, is a bold celebration of elevation—both metaphorical and literal. With explosive production and a hypnotic hook, the song delivers a rush of adrenaline while still keeping the lyrical integrity that’s quickly becoming her trademark.

“This song is a rollercoaster,” Imyounik says. “It’s about going high, coming out on top. The energy bounces from wall to wall—and I can’t wait to see people react to that live.”

Raised in Dallas, Texas, Imyounik has been writing music since the age of 10. But don’t mistake her for your average come-up story—her sound is far from conventional. Blending raw storytelling with slick vocal melodies and unpredictable flows, she brings an emotional weight that challenges what people expect from today’s rap scene—especially when it comes to female artists.

“I don’t even label myself a ‘female rapper,’” she explains. “Yeah, I’m a woman—but I’m here to be your favorite rapper, period.”

With standout singles like “Showtime,” “I Don’t Wanna Die,” “Eyes on the Road,” and “B*smackinkilla” gaining traction, especially through Spotify’s algorithmic playlists, Imyounik has been quietly building a core audience that resonates with her honesty and daring style. Her early 2025 release “City On Fire,” a vivid commentary on the LA wildfires, even charted on iTunes—a significant milestone in her independent grind.

Her new single “How High” pushes that momentum forward. Produced with a signature process—finding the vibe in the beat, locking in a melody, and letting inspiration flow—it’s a track that’s as infectious as it is unpredictable. The lyrics give a nod to the LGBTQ+ community, a shout-out she included deliberately as a show of love and support.

“You’ve just gotta be prepared when you listen to me,” she says with a grin. “I might say something that catches you off guard and stays in your head forever. And that’s what makes a great artist.”

With consistent drops, a fierce sense of self, and an ear for sonics that break the mold, Imyounik isn’t just on the rise—she’s redefining what that rise looks and sounds like.

Tap in with her new single “How High” here, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself looping it long after the ride ends.