Kid Ink is back Independent and now he’s teaming up with RMR

Although Kid Ink is back Independent, that isn’t stopping him from making a splash with another Major Music video. This time alongside RMR, Kid Ink is back for a fun filled California Summer visual for his new single “PARTY.”



“Party” is currently Top 65 at Rhythmic Radio and climbing! Song Produced by The Do Betters and the video is Directed by Matty J.

Kid Ink – “Party” ft RMR