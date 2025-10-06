Lazarus and Rakim’s “Not to Be Defined” Lands Grammy Consideration for Best Rap Song  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lazarus and Rakim’s “Not to Be Defined” bridges generations of hip-hop with sharp lyricism and timeless energy.

October 2025, Hip-hop history is being written as “Not to Be Defined” by Detroit-based physician-rapper Lazarus featuring the legendary Rakim officially enters Grammy consideration for Best Rap Song.

The collaboration has already struck a chord with audiences worldwide, amassing nearly 10 million views on YouTube since its release and drawing unanimous praise from critics and fans alike. The record has been hailed as a lyrical masterclass, seamlessly bridging eras of hip-hop while remaining deeply relevant in today’s rap landscape.

At the core of the track lies Lazarus’ relentless pen and Rakim’s timeless delivery a combination that has left listeners describing it as “a song that will outlast its time.” Behind the boards is Grammy-winning super-producer Dem Jointz, known for shaping iconic records with Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg. His crisp, cinematic production provides the perfect foundation for Lazarus and Rakim’s verbal fireworks.

“Hip-hop has always been about truth, skill, and evolution,” said Lazarus. “To stand alongside Rakim, the God MC himself, on a track that’s being recognized at the Grammys is beyond anything I imagined when I first picked up a mic.”

For Rakim, the recognition is especially historic. Despite being revered as one of the greatest rappers of all time, this consideration marks a rare moment in his career potentially his first-ever Grammy nomination. “It’s a blessing to see the culture still growing and to be part of a record that represents that growth,” Rakim shared.

Music critics have echoed the sentiment. One review called the track “an undeniable contender for Best Rap Song not just for its bars, but for its cultural weight.”

As awards season approaches, “Not to Be Defined” continues to prove its title true, a song beyond labels, beyond eras, and beyond definition.

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/lazdetroit/