Mario “Wizzo” Fernandez’s Inspiration For Bitstream Audio

Bitstream Audio’s PulseTrio is an audio interface that allows producers to collaborate regardless of the digital audio workstation (DAW) that they’re using. It’s anticipated to revolutionize and dominate the global music production industry in no time. The man behind the technology is the platinum producer and mixing engineer Mario “Wizzo” Fernandez.

Many people recognize Wizzo for his contribution to the hip-hop industry as a producer and his presence on social media, specifically Instagram.

His career started in 2009 when he became an intern for Actual Eyes Media at Studio City, California. Through his experience at this post-production studio, he built his skills and gained a more thorough understanding of the work of a recording engineer.

A year later, he was given the role of producer and engineer for the Grammy-nominated American rapper Ermias Joseph Asghedom, popularly known as Nipsey Hussle. In the music artist’s mixtape “The Marathon,” Wizzo produced the track “U Don’t Got A Clue.” He also became the executive music producer for the “The Marathon Continues” mixtape, released in 2011.

Through Wizzo’s experience working with Nipsey, his career grew. This allowed him to build a network of producer colleagues, whom he gathers for different projects.



One time, he joined forces with fellow platinum producers Lil Jon and Mike Free. However, he once again had to face the issue of cross-DAW collaboration.

The DAW that Wizzo has mastered using is different from those the other two use. Traditionally, to synchronize workflow with your co-producers with different software, you do file swapping.



This means that you have to go through the rendering process first and upload the audio file to a shared cloud workspace. Other people in the team will then download it and import it to their DAW.

While file swapping works, it’s a time consuming process. Wizzo stated that the time spent on rendering and sharing audio files could be used for actual work. However, since they had different DAWs and learning another software to adjust to each other is inefficient, it’s the best they could do.

It was then that Wizzo realized that a technology that will allow them to collaborate easily regardless of their DAW could be really helpful.

The thing is, there was no such thing in the market. However, with Wizzo’s entrepreneurial mindset, he concluded that he would be the one to make that technology.



This was how the idea for Bitstream Audio came to be. He’s currently in the process of discussing the licensing of the technology with major software and hardware companies.

Thousands have shown their excitement on Instagram for the presale of Bitstream Audio’s PulseTrio. Considering how the audio interface can get audio files from three devices and allow producers to synchronize their workflow regardless of their DAW, it’s no wonder it will be a hit.



In the future, Wizzo aims to bring Bitstream Audio to the global market and create more products to revolutionize the music production industry.