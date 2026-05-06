Marv.P Shares ‘W.I.A.W.I’ Exclusively On [untitled]

Ahead of the official DSP release slated for May, 757 rap authority Marv.P gives dedicated supporters an opportunity to purchase his forthcoming Was It All Worth It project early via [untitled]. Produced by Calvin Merazh, Jalik “DJLIEK” Jordan, and Isaiah22, the cohesive collections of songs shares the entrepreneur’s journey as well as sacrifices made to became a full time entertainer in the most melodic but Hip-Hop way possible.

Laced with features from Mad Skillz collaborator Intalek, Ke Jack, and Alexa Rae, this carefully crafted body of work is a genre blending sonic soundscape that fuses soulful hip-hop beats with introspective lyricism; creating a distinct and emotionally resonant listening experience.

This project lives at the intersection of great storytelling and self reflection, forming a creative crossroad for a diverse audience. Mixing Rap and R&B with a pinch of Gospel, Was It All Worth It has the unique ingredients to catapult him into conversations surrounding compelling voices in today’s evolving music landscape.

Purchase W.I.A.W.I. below exclusively on [untitled] and look out for its commercial release next month on every major digital retailer music is sold!

About Marv.P

Marvin Parker, artistically known as Marv.P, is a Norfolk-based recording artist from Virginia. He began making a name for himself in 2018, with the release of his first project From The Heart Pt.1, which drew support from notable music figures like DJ Funk Flex. Marv continued to release music, eventually catching the ear of Hampton Roads legacy acts Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, and Pusha T, as well as Wu-Tang Clan‘s Method Man. As his audience grew, so did his opportunities, leading him to perform on major stages across the country, including Birthday Bash (2022) in Atlanta, and to be featured on Pharrell‘s “OTHERtone” podcast during the Something In The Water festival.

Outside of music, Marv uses his platform to give back to the community that raised him by spearheading annual turkey giveaways, back-to-school drives, and curating creative events to support those in need on the art scene. [Photo Credit: James Lynn / Homegrown Studios].