MC Sha-Rock & MC Debbie D Spar Over First Female MC Claims

On Tuesday (March 14), the Mother of the Mic hopped on Facebook and Instagram Live and went in on Debbie D for insisting she’s the first solo female rapper.

MC Sha-Rock apparently reached a point where she could no longer tolerate MC Debbie D’s account of Hip-Hop history.

Noticeably frustrated, MC Sha-Rock—a founding member of the Funky 4 and later, the “plus one” in the Funky 4 +1, sailed though her trailblazing contributions to the culture, which includes being the first to be on national television and first to land a record deal.

She also challenged anyone who thinks she’s lying to come with receipts.

MC Sha-Rock and Debbie D have been going back and forth for more than 30 years.

In fact, Sha-Rock appeared in the 1984 film Beat Street as one-third of Us Girls with Lisa Lee and Debbie D.

She tried to remain humble but asserted people took her “kindness for weakness.” As Sha-Rock explained in the Live, she was “brought to this point” after Debbie D continues to spread what she calls a false narrative.

On Monday (March 13), Debbie D went on Instagram to make her case, writing, “My claim is hip hop’s first female SOLO MC/Rapper. In plain English, this means, in the 80s, whenever I performed, the only person you saw on stage with the mic, was me. This is a promotional picture of me and my deejay, Wanda Dee. MC Debbie D and DJ Wanda Dee are the female counterpart to MC Busy Bee and DJ AJ. In the 80s, prior to records becoming the norm, pioneers performed a show created between the Emcees & the DJ. Having your own DJ, guaranteed the Emcee a successful show because you rehearsed it; a soloist can’t do that changing DJs every week!

“This is why if someone claims to be a soloist, I ask, who was their DJ because every soloist who promoters booked to perform, had one. To know about me and my work as a soloist I’d like to point you to flyers, DJs and Promoters such as: Kool Herc, Sandwich, Afrika Bambaataa, Armstrong, Mike and Dave, RC Pac Man, Man Dip Lite, Mix Master Mike (NJ) and many others, including Fly Ty (Cold Chillin/Juice Crew) who secured my record deals as a soloist.”

Debbie D then took direct aim at MC Sha-Rock at the end of her post.

She continued, “Either of these DJs and Promoters mentioned above, have ever booked any female MC who makes a claim as the first soloist. Let us not confuse or try to champion a female Emcee who you saw at a jam rhyming on the mic alone ONLY WITH THEIR CREW or at one or two parties, with Debbie D, the female Emcee who built an entire early career performing as a soloist every week, with her OWN DJ on 100s of shows, including battles, as evidenced on flyers and cassette tapes.

“Sha Rock, in her memoir Luminary Icon (p. 180), wrote: ‘Debbie D was holding it down by herself on stage, with her DJ Wanda Dee, as her back up. She was on fire! I figured since she was making a name for herself as a soloist, we could really benefit from making her a part of the group.’ You tell me, is Sha Rock, the first female MC in hip hop wrong? MC Debbie D holds the title as the first to carve the path for the female MC/Rap SOLOIST, one who performs alone. Point. Blank. Period.”

AllHipHop has reached out to both MC Sha-Rock and Debbie D for comment.