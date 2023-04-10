Meet Dré Anthony, a Toronto Rapper on the Rise!

Dré Anthony has always had a great passion for music, despite the struggles he faced growing up in Toronto. He often addresses his life experiences in his music, which is where most of his inspiration comes from. When it comes to sound and style, he describes himself as a versatile artist. “Depending on the song or genre, I might rap, sing or have a melodic tune or do something else. It just depends,” he said. Furthermore, Dré also writes his own lyrics and has even tried his hand at producing music, something he would like to pursue in the future.

The rapper first started recording in 2014 and he hasn’t stopped ever since. A few years later, he released his first mixtape Dice, which created a bit of a buzz among hip-hop buffs. In 2021, he dropped “Shining”, a bouncy track that was well-received by both critics and listeners. Now, Dré is gearing up for the release of three new singles. “One is an alternative R&B/Pop record with rap verses and a guitar instrumental. Another is a Pop/Hip-Hop record that’s very catchy,” he continued. “The third single is a Pop/Dancehall record with singing on the hook.”

As far as musical influences go, Dré names 3 artists he looks up to; Tupac, for his real and raw talent, Michael Jackson for not only being one of the most successful artists but also for his ability to influence and inspire others, and DMX, for his distinctive style and speaking the truth in his lyrics. Anthony’s mindset is similar, as he too would like to make an impact, and inspire those who come across his music. He encourages people to pursue their dreams and not give up. “I want them to know you can change your life if you desire to.”

