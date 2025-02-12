Nixed: The Indie Hip-Hop Sensation Redefining Nashville’s Sound

Hailing from the streets of Nashville, TN, Nixed is an independent hip-hop sensation with a style as diverse as the city that raised him. Known for his catchy beats, poetic lyricism, and commanding stage presence, Nixed is making waves in the music industry, redefining “The Nashville Sound” one rhyme at a time. But he doesn’t […]

Hailing from the streets of Nashville, TN, Nixed is an independent hip-hop sensation with a style as diverse as the city that raised him. Known for his catchy beats, poetic lyricism, and commanding stage presence, Nixed is making waves in the music industry, redefining “The Nashville Sound” one rhyme at a time. But he doesn’t stop at just hip-hop—he’s a songwriter who dabbles in other genres of music as well. As he famously puts it, he’s a “Musical Kind of Guy,” always exploring and pushing his creative boundaries.

With deep roots in the culture, Nixed started turning heads in local cyphers before leveling up to much larger stages. Over the past year, he has opened for industry heavyweights like Rick Ross, Yung Joc, Nelly, and Rittz, proving he can command the attention of thousands and keep crowds moving. His ability to blend raw hip-hop energy with the raucous charm of Music City has solidified him as one of the most exciting independent artists to watch.

New Music Alert: “Get Out The Way” ft. Stevie Stone

Nixed is gearing up for a major release on February 25, 2025, with his latest single, Get Out The Way. Featuring the powerhouse lyricist Stevie Stone, formerly of Tech N9ne’s Strange Music, this high-energy track is poised to shake up the industry. Known for his aggressive delivery and undeniable presence, Stevie Stone’s collaboration with Nixed is a match made for the hip-hop purists who crave raw, unfiltered music.

Get Out The Way embodies Nixed’s signature sound—dark, intense, and packed with adrenaline-pumping energy. With production that complements both artists’ styles, the record is set to be a certified street anthem. This release marks a significant moment in Nixed’s career, as he continues to prove that he can stand alongside some of the best in the game.

What’s Next for Nixed?

With Get Out The Way set to drop soon, all eyes are on Nixed as he prepares to make an even bigger impact. This release not only showcases his ability to create powerful, high-energy records but also cements his place as a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop industry. His versatility, songwriting skills, and passion for music continue to set him apart, and this upcoming single is just another step in his journey toward greatness.

As he continues to push boundaries and elevate his craft, one thing is for sure—Nixed is here to stay, and he’s ready to take over. Keep an eye out for Get Out The Way dropping on all platforms on February 25, 2025, and witness the rise of an artist redefining the sound of Nashville hip-hop.