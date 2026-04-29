Rising Emcee EK3 Enlists DMV Legend 3ohBlack For “Bless Me” Visual

The DMV stays producing talent, and EK3 just proved it. Linking with 3ohBlack on “Bless Me,” he’s already got clubs from DC to Miami on fire, turning his debut into a real nightlife record with momentum behind it.

The DMV is home to some of the most talented artists in the music business. Following the release of EK3’s debut track with bonified Hit-maker 3ohBlack, it’s clear that they both are keeping that story of DMV artists alive. Their newest club banger, “Bless Me,” is a fan favorite in all of the top clubs across the country, as EK3 and 3ohBlack have no issue setting the stage for a good time!

After the city hosted multiple shows and parties, the exciting song has secured a special place in the hearts and minds of DJs in Miami and Washington, D.C., seemingly overnight. From B#### Trap to Rosebar, the record has gained massive momentum in the nightlife circuit and is showing no signs of slowing down. While EK3 was primarily known for his storied past as a high-level Division 1 football player, he is now a popular jeweler and rising emcee. He hit the ground running with his first track, enlisting DMV legend 3ohBlack to make a splash on his first go around.

Press play on the upbeat new smash below! EK3 is excited to get more records out in the near future to keep the summer flooded with tunes.