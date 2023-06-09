Snoop Dogg And Afrobeat Artist CuhDeeJah Connect To Remix A Classic!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper/Mogul/Actor Snoop Dogg and Afrobeat vocalist CuhDeeJah just teamed up with the West Coast legend himself, Snoop Dogg, to give their spin on the 80s funk classic “Bad Mama Jama” in her latest music video. This rising star is on fire, fresh from the exhilaration of the 2 Miles Ahead Southern Hospitality Tour with her record label.

CuhDeeJah totally rocks the vibe of “Bad Mama Jama” with her undeniable talent, and she’s definitely a certified baddie. The chemistry between her and Snoop on screen is off the charts, and you can see it for yourself in the behind-the-scenes photos below.

CuhDeeJah recently traveled to Sierra Leone in West Africa, where she filmed a series of music videos. As someone with Sierra Leonian roots, it’s important to her to give back to the community and support the future of Africa whenever she visits the motherland. By embracing her roots and tapping into the rich history of California’s rap music scene, CuhDeeJah is proving herself to be a true artist through and through. Check it out.