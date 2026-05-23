Bizzy Bone Developing Documentary About His Kidnapping & Rise To Stardom

Bizzy Bone is turning his survival story into a Netflix project that’ll change how people understand his rise from kidnapping victim to rap royalty.

The biopic he’s been developing since 2016 covers everything from his abduction as a child to his journey becoming one of Hip-Hop’s most resilient voices.

“A lot of the people that know, I was kidnapped and found by John Walsh from America’s Most Wanted. And, you know, it’s a like foster homes and abused homes and different things of that nature. And then from that I was able to at a very young age make it in music in the music industry,” Bizzy Bone told X. “So it’s a great story to tell and I do public speaking as well, you know, and it just made sense,” Bizzy Bone explained.

When Eazy-E discovered the group in late 1993 and signed them to Ruthless Records, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony exploded onto the scene with their debut Creepin’ on ah Come Up in 1994, spawning hits like “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” and “Foe tha Love of $” featuring Ruthless boss Eazy-E and Jewell.

The group’s rapid-fire delivery and melodic hooks became their signature sound, and they quickly became one of the most influential acts in Hip-Hop history.

They followed that with E. 1999 Eternal, which gave them their biggest hit with “Tha Crossroads.”.

Bizzy’s resilience in the face of personal tragedy shaped his artistry in ways that resonated with millions.

According to a 2004 AllHipHop.com interview after his brother Adrian’s murder, Bizzy reflected on how his pain became fuel for others:

“Some people are touched by Bizzy’s trials and tribulations. That is more fuel than you can imagine. When someone comes up to you and says, ‘I feel what you have been through. I went through foster homes, and when I listened to your music, I found out I wasn’t the only one who was like that, and it made me cry’. That right there is like nitrogen to my fuel reactor; it gets my ego oil jacked up.”

Last night at Levitt Pavilion Denver, all five original members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony took the stage together for “Hip Hop on the Hill,” marking a rare reunion that had fans celebrating the group’s enduring impact on Hip-Hop culture.