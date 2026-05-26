The Biggest Producer You’ve Never Heard Of Just Came Back

Tollan Kim helped soundtrack TikTok with billions of views and millions of posts using his music. After two years away, the quiet producer behind “Aesthetic” is back with a new 21-track album, “Tired at 21.”

Here’s a weird fact. There’s a music producer whose work has been seen over 700 billion times on TikTok, and most people couldn’t pick his name out of a lineup.

That’s Tollan Kim. And that gap between how big the music is and how unknown the guy is, that’s basically the whole story.

You’ve heard his stuff. The track “Aesthetic,” made with kudasaibeats, was the unofficial soundtrack of TikTok in 2022. Over 10 million posts used it. It was under cooking videos, study clips, all those slow morning routines. The song was famous. The person who made it, not so much. He likes it that way.

He doesn’t post his face. Doesn’t do the loud creator routine. What’s actually public is pretty thin. Born in Brazil, lives in South Korea now, goes by Lukas. That’s about it. His message is just be kind and make something that helps people unwind. No big brand, no marketing machine cranking behind him. The tracks travel on their own.

You can keep up with him here: Tollan Kim on Instagram

So how does someone that quiet rack up numbers that loud? Honestly the music just does the work. It slots into the part of your day where you’re not really paying attention but you still feel it. Cleaning, studying, winding down. He keeps landing in the top 10 of TikTok’s Global Viral 50 doing exactly that, which for calm instrumental beats with no vocals is kind of absurd when you think about it.

Then he went quiet. Two years, no new releases. For a producer riding that kind of wave it was a strange move, and a lot of people figured that was the end of it.

It wasn’t.

He’s back with a 21-track album called “Tired at 21.” That’s a serious pile of music to drop after two years away. The lead single is “Aesthetic Garden,” also floating around as “Garden Aesthetic.” It’s got the soft, slow feel his older stuff had, but there’s a bit more depth sitting under it. People keep calling him the “King of Lo-fi.” He’d rather call it Aesthetic Music, his own genre, and once you’ve heard a few tracks that framing makes sense. It lives in lo-fi without fully being lo-fi.

Point is, the most-watched producer almost nobody can name is back, and he came back with a lot to say.

Start with the single and let the album run from there:

Created with the help of One Submit, connecting artists with music curators