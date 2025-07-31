Too $hort, Ying Yang Twins Join Force With ProHoeZak On “What About Me”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

ProHoeZak collides with legends like Too $hort and Ying Yang Twins for an epic rap song “What About Me.”

East Palo Alto producer and artist ProHoeZak unveils the first glimpse of his forthcoming album Artificial Ignorance with the release of “What About Me.” The song is a hard-hitting single accompanied by a visually striking video. Featuring iconic West Coast rapper Too $hort and crunk pioneers the Ying Yang Twins, the track is a blunt examination of imbalance in modern relationships.

Pro is known for his deep roots in Bay Area funk and longtime collaborations with legends like Parliament-Funkadelic, Digital Underground and Snoop Dogg. He brings decades of industry experience to this release. But with Artificial Ignorance, he pivots toward the future. The video for “What About Me” was created using AI animation technology. However, this was a stylistic choice. It echoes the project’s title and its commentary on digital-age disconnection and emotional detachment.

Using “The Sounds of West Coast Funk” expansion kit for the Akai MPC Key 37, ProHoeZak blends G-funk basslines with Southern bounce. The combination of Too $hort’s seasoned slickness and the Ying Yang Twins’ high-energy delivery reinforces the track’s central warning. Kindness without boundaries can easily be manipulated.

“What About Me” sets the tone for Artificial Ignorance, a project exploring the absurdities of modern relationships, culture, and tech-fueled interaction. The single is now available on all major platforms, with the full album release expected soon.

