Trenton Femcee SmileyB Rides an 18-Wheeler Over the Beat on “Rush Hour” (Interview)

As you might already know, there’s no shortage of local talent in the New York City region where Hip-Hop got its early start roughly 50 years ago. In an effort to spotlight some of these artists and connect with the local community, Jake Crates sat down for an interview with SmileyB among several other artists.

From gritty lyrics to trapped-out drill tracks mixed with Latin flavor these up-and-coming artists all have a chance to make a splash on the music scene in the coming years. Join us as we delve into their stories and hear what they have to say about making it in the competitive world of Rap in New York City. It’s the Big Apple, and like they say, ”if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.”

Trenton, New Jersey femcee SmileyB is a down-to-earth rapper from just outside the city, but don’t get it twisted just because her name is SmileyB. This rapper is focused on business and having fun at the same time. As you will see in this interview she’s a self-described tomboy and a huge kid who loves video games, anime, bikes, cars, and trucks., Oh yeah, and she’s gonna let you know how she feels at all times because of course she’s from Jersey. In this sit down we get a vibe from sis as she breaks down the Jersey music scene, what kind of music she listens to while she’s driving an 18-wheeler, and what inspired her to be a rapper.

Special shout out to Smit BDM the dot connector and manager extraordinaire who was able to wrangle up the noteworthy regional talent and who continues to wave the flag for the AllHipHop brand in the New York region. From helping manage talent under Diddy to making solid moves in the streets with Beanie Seigel and Jadakiss, Smit’s “Talk is Cheap” motto resonates throughout NYC and beyond.

Some of the most promising up-and-comers are yet to be found but Jake Crates is on a nationwide tour in support of Hip-Hop’s lasting impact in our world. Taking some time to speak with local talent along the way Jake Crates discussed his motivations for touring and what he hopes to accomplish with his interview series and tour.

“I want to use my platform to give back to the hip-hop community and help up-and-coming artists get their start. Touring can be a grind, but it’s worth it when I get to connect with fans and see them enjoy local artists’ music. I want to create an honest and relatable interview series that will resonate with listeners and drive the culture forward with better music and a greater impact on our communities worldwide.”

For more information on this interview series and column, connect with Jake Crates on social media @jakecrates or email him at OnlineCrates@gmail.com.