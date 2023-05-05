Y.O. Rapper Iman Nunez Shows Fans His ‘Growing Pains’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

One complaint many Hip-Hop lovers hate about new rappers is that they don’t seem to say a bunch of anything in their songs. A particular kind of lyricism is lost on a whole generation, so one might think.

Now enters Iman Nunez…

The Yonkers emcee is carrying the banner for legacy acts from his city like The Lox and reminding those who love the culture that there are real emcees out there.

Now, with his new project, a two-track song pack called “What’s Next?” he is ready to take the summer by storm. “What’s Next?” contains the songs “Growing Pains” featuring Dizzy Banko and “Coast.”

“Growing Pains” is a thoughtful song that captures the spirit of a king elevating above the brokenness of urban jungles.

“I love your soul but I cannot have you around me. I’m working to be better than I am, and you’re just stuck on who I was so I can’t have you drown me. No disrespect, but we ain’t kids no more and now I got more people I’m providing for…” he says in the opening of the song.

His other offering “Coast” is also a gem, allowing you to see his thoughts about his bubbling career.

A career that has people talking and seeming to be excited.

It is only right because he is putting in work. He just completed his Rosedale Tour and shut down SXSW with an epic performance. He has appeared on mixtapes and some of Hip-Hop’s most important stages like New York City’s S.O.B.’s.

He also has multiple songs with Styles P, who stamped him with features on joints like “Roberto Cavalli) and “Yes, Lord!”

“Growing Pains” is available on streaming platforms now.