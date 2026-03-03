2 Chainz Says Security System Captured His Father’s Spirit During Son’s Birth

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2 Chainz revealed his home security system captured his deceased father’s spirit the exact moment son Halo was born in 2015.

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz opened up about a profound spiritual experience that occurred the exact moment his son Halo entered the world on October 14, 2015.

The Grammy-nominated artist shared details of capturing his deceased father’s spirit on home security cameras during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

The supernatural encounter unfolded while 2 Chainz and wife, Kesha Ward, were at the hospital for Halo’s delivery.

His mother and two daughters remained at the family’s Atlanta home when their security system detected unexpected motion.

“So, my son Halo was born 10/14/15, right? Me and Kesha was in the hospital and my mom and my two daughters was at home and they were in our room in the master bedroom. Right. The alarm went off at home while Halo was coming. Alarm went off same time. Boom,” 2 Chainz explained during the interview.

The timing proved more than coincidental when the family reviewed the security footage later. The motion-activated cameras captured clear images of what appeared to be a human figure moving through their kitchen area.

“When we looked at the motion, you can see you can see somebody. And it was my it was my father. Now, my father left in 2012. This was 2015,” the rapper revealed.

The image showed a shirtless figure walking through the house, matching his father’s typical appearance before his 2012 passing.

“My father used to walk around the house like with his shirt off. He was in good shape to be 70. Like he wasn’t like fat and sloppy,” 2 Chainz described while showing the photograph to hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy.

This marks the first time the Dope Don’t Sell Itself artist has publicly discussed the supernatural encounter.

“I got a real picture of my dad 3 years after he passed. Like this is not something. And I don’t, this is my first time ever, ever talking about it, feeling comfortable talking about it,” he stated during the candid conversation.

The experience connects to 2 Chainz’s upcoming book about spiritual guidance and divine intervention in his life and career decisions.

He credits an inner voice with helping navigate major business and personal choices throughout his journey from underground rapper to mainstream success.

“I do have a divine guidance in me that helps me make decisions, whether it’s business decisions, relationship decisions, whatever it is. And it’s a voice that could probably be too noisy to certain people, but I welcome that voice,” the College Park native explained.

The rapper’s spiritual awakening has influenced his approach to both music and family life since becoming a father of three.

His children, Heaven, Harmony, and Halo, have all played significant roles in his personal growth and artistic evolution over the past decade.

2 Chainz plans to explore these supernatural experiences and divine guidance concepts in his forthcoming memoir about listening to what he calls “the voice of God” in daily decision-making.