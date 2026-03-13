42 Dugg Cleared After Witness Fails to Appear in Court

42 Dugg’s charges were dismissed Thursday after the witness failed to appear in court, allowing the Detroit rapper to walk free.

42 Dugg walked free from court Thursday after prosecutors couldn’t move forward with their case against him.

The Detroit rapper faced serious charges stemming from messages he allegedly sent to a woman in Michigan between November 2024 and March 2025.

According to TMZ, the trial was dismissed when the key witness failed to show up.

Court documents revealed 42 Dugg was accused of sending messages with the intent to “terrorize, frighten, intimidate, threaten, harass, m#####, annoy, or disturb” the woman.

Prosecutors claimed the alleged victim was pregnant with his child when the threats occurred and that he was trying to coerce her into getting an abortion.

The charges also included allegations that 42 Dugg threatened physical harm against her family members.

His attorney, Steven Scharg, told TMZ that “Mr. Hayes always maintained his innocence and we were prepared to proceed to trial today since these allegations were not true.”