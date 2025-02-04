50 Cent Attacks “Rat” Big Meech, While Promising Tammy Cowins Tell All – Here’s Why Its Explosive

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent escalates his feud with Big Meech by dropping cryptic hints about Tammy Cowins and targeting Meech’s Rick Ross connection.

50 Cent reignited drama in the Hip-Hop world by taking to Instagram and posting an image of a rat, a direct swipe at Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

The incendiary post came just days after Big Meech, the co-founder of the infamous Black Mafia Family (BMF), was spotted rubbing shoulders with Rick Ross—a long-standing nemesis of 50.

The bad blood between 50 Cent and Rick Ross runs deep, stretching back to 2009 when the two clashed publicly over diss tracks, leaked personal details, and a series of legal skirmishes.

Their dispute hit new peaks when 50 Cent released a scathing track mocking Ross’s past as a correctional officer and followed it up by publicizing an alleged sex tape of Ross’s ex-partner.

The strained relationship between 50 Cent and Big Meech hit center stage after the latter shared an image standing beside Rick Ross.

Ross, whom 50 has feuded with for over a decade, is hosting Big Meech’s welcome home concert in Sunrise, Florida, on February 13, where he will perform his massive hit “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” with Big Meech for the first time.

It’s definitely going to be an epic moment – but 50 Cent is furious. The reaction from the G-Unit powerhouse was anything but subtle.

The image of the rat had the words, “I think I’m Big Meech.” The caption read: “The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with (Tammy Cowins) her tell all Docu reveals the truth”

What sets this saga apart is the potential role of Cowins, a producer on 50 Cent’s “BMF” TV series about Big Meech and his brother Southwest T and their personal and professional narratives.

Cowins played a pivotal role in securing the rights to Meech’s story, which 50 Cent later transformed into a hit series.

Yet Tammy’s own backstory has raised eyebrows.

Reports suggest that Cowins, once closely connected to Meech, acted as a federal informant for the DEA in 2009, supplying authorities with sensitive information.

50 Cent has deftly incorporated Cowins into his unfolding narrative, dropping cryptic hints about her involvement and alluding to a possible “tell-all documentary.”

Whether the Grammy-winning artist intends to unravel details from Cowins’ alleged cooperation with federal authorities or use her as a tool to discredit Big Meech remains to be seen.

Either way, it’s clear that 50’s grievances stretch far beyond social media posts.

Adding fuel to the fire, speculation around Cowins’ role has intensified since 50 officially announced that the upcoming season of “BMF” would be its last—a move that coincided noticeably with Big Meech’s public photo-op with Rick Ross.

Despite Cowins’ apparent retreat from public life, her name is resurfacing in ways that suggest a deeper collaboration—or conflict—with 50’s plans.

Big Meech’s association with Rick Ross may, knowingly or not, have placed him at the epicenter of a battle over loyalty and power.