50 Cent Brings Gang Rivalries To A&E In New True Crime Series

50 Cent develops Gang Wars for A&E, exploring America’s most infamous gang rivalries with unprecedented access through G-Unit Film & Television.

50 Cent is expanding his true crime documentary empire with a gritty new series that promises to expose America’s most dangerous gang rivalries like never before.

The multi-platinum rapper and producer is developing Gang Wars for the A&E network through his G-Unit Film & Television banner in partnership with Citizen Jones production company, according to exclusive reports from industry insiders.

The series will deliver what 50 Cent calls “a raw, unfiltered look” at the street battles, betrayals and power plays that shaped modern criminal organizations across the United States.

Gang Wars might be Fif’s most ambitious true-crime project to date, building on his growing reputation as a documentary powerhouse who brings an authentic street perspective to mainstream television audiences.

According to Deadline, A&E series will feature unprecedented access to gang members, law enforcement officials and community leaders who witnessed these conflicts firsthand, sources close to the production revealed.

50 Cent’s production company has already established itself as a major force in true-crime content, with recent hits including Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix, Hip Hop Homicides for WE TV, TikTok Star Murders for Peacock, and The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, demonstrating his ability to tackle diverse criminal subjects.

Citizen Jones brings strong documentary credentials to the partnership, having produced Netflix’s acclaimed How to Become a Tyrant and How to Become a Mob Boss series, which explored criminal psychology and organizational structures.

The production company specializes in investigative documentaries that combine compelling storytelling with rigorous research and exclusive access to key sources.

Gang Wars will examine how territorial disputes, drug trafficking operations and personal vendettas created lasting impacts on American communities, particularly in urban areas where these conflicts have played out over decades.

The series aims to go beyond surface-level crime reporting by exploring the social and economic factors that fuel gang rivalries, including poverty, limited opportunities and systemic inequalities.

Production on Gang Wars is expected to begin later this year, with the series potentially premiering in 2027 as part of A&E’s expanding true crime programming slate.