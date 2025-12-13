50 Cent Exposed Diddy’s Secret Child With Tupac’s Former Girlfriend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent revealed Diddy allegedly fathered a secret child with a woman who dated Tupac, but the claim didn’t make his documentary.

50 Cent dropped a bombshell allegation about Diddy during his appearance on Sherri Shepard’s talk show. The rapper-filmmaker claimed Diddy secretly fathered a child with a woman who previously dated Tupac Shakur.

The explosive claim didn’t make it into 50 Cent’s four-part Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, but 50 Cent explained why during his interview.

“Well, everything couldn’t make it…It’s only four episodes,” he said. “So it was a lot and you had to pick and choose things. Even in an area where he chooses to date people who he knows previously dated someone, he has a baby by a woman that was dating 2Pac.”

50 Cent didn’t identify the alleged mother. As far as the public knows, Diddy currently has six biological children with four different women: Misa Hylton, the late Kim Porter, Sarah Chapman and Dana Tran, who recently gave birth to his youngest daughter, Love.

While the creator of “Power” revealed that his team couldn’t include this particular allegation in the Netflix series due to space constraints, he hinted that the additional material would be released elsewhere.

This revelation comes as 50 Cent continues to tease fans about unreleased footage from his Diddy documentary. The G-Unit mogul has been vocal about having extensive material that didn’t make the final cut of the Netflix series.

The documentary’s most shocking moments came from intimate footage of Diddy in his Park Hyatt hotel room just six days before his September 2024 arrest.

Director Alexandria Stapleton explained how they obtained this unprecedented access: “It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights. We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential.”

But the real story behind the footage emerged when videographer Michael Oberlies broke his silence to Rolling Stone on December 10. Oberlies, who had been documenting Diddy for over two years, revealed the footage wasn’t intentionally leaked.

“For over two years, we have been working on a project profiling Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs,” Oberlies stated. “The footage in question was not released by me or anyone authorized to handle Sean Combs’ materials; it was by a third party who covered for me for three days while I was out of state.”

Oberlies squashed rumors about fee disputes or contract issues, calling the unauthorized release “both unethical and unacceptable.” The freelancer who filled in for him during those three days apparently provided the material to 50 Cent’s team without permission.

The Netflix documentary showcased Diddy strategizing with his legal team, responding to Dawn Richard’s lawsuit in real time, and making calculated public appearances in Harlem. But 50 Cent has repeatedly suggested this was just the tip of the iceberg.

“I don’t think you can get closer,” executive producer 50 Cent told Netflix’s Tudum about the footage. “He was documenting himself on his way to jail.”

The disgraced mogul’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix before the documentary aired, calling it a “shameful hit piece” and threatening legal action.

The imprisoned mogul was recently sentenced to 50 months in prison after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution charges, though he was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.