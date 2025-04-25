50 Cent Makes Good On Threat With $5 Million Lawsuit Over “Skill House”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has followed through on his warnings about Skill House by filing a $5 million lawsuit in Los Angeles to stop the horror film’s release, claiming he never signed off on using his name, image or voice.

And if you know 50, maybe the most grave mistake was playing with his money – because he claims he was never paid for his work on the project.

The Hip-Hop mogul is taking legal action against producer Ryan Kavanaugh and Skill House Movie LLC, accusing them of falsely promoting the movie as a “50 Cent Movie” and listing him as a star and producer without a finalized contract.

According to the lawsuit, Fif never authorized the use of his likeness or voice and says he was never compensated for his acting role or promotional involvement.

The dispute centers on 50 Cent’s claim that no final agreement was ever signed and that he would not have participated in the project without creative control and a formal deal.

The lawsuit states that the producers “have no signed agreement with Jackson, yet they continue to exploit his name and image.”

The legal filing follows weeks of public criticism from 50 Cent, who has repeatedly called out Kavanaugh online, referencing the producer’s past financial and legal issues, including his DUI.

Skill House was initially scheduled to premiere in July 2025 as part of the launch of the GenTV streaming platform. The lawsuit may prevent the film from ever seeing the light of day.

The suit seeks at least $5 million in damages and punitive damages and it asks the court to block the film’s release entirely until the matter is resolved in court.