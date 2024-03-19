50 Cent Plans TV Show About Alleged Liquor Company Embezzlement Scheme: “It’s Going To Get Worse” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After filing a lawsuit against Beam Suntory, 50 Cent warned, “It’s only going to get worse,” and is making a TV show about the whole saga.

50 Cent is warning the liquor company he accused of embezzlement that the situation is about to get worse for the brand.

In a recent lawsuit filed with the New York State Supreme Court, the G-unit founder accused Beam Suntory of being complicit in a multi-million dollar kickback scheme that almost cost him his Sire Spirits company.

“Now they’re at a point where they’re going to see, everybody’s going to see. This noise affects them, they get really uncomfortable,” Fiddy told FOX 5 NY. “People are going to start looking at it, and it’s going to be a mess for them.”

Former club king Michael “Lord Michael” Caruso will be the first defendant deposed in the case, the outlet reports f.

Sire Spirits attorney Craig W##### claims Beam Suntory and Caurso conspired “to get Sire Spirits to buy it’s champagne and it’s cognac from parties that were given illicit and hidden commissions to them.”

In a statement to AllHipHop, Beam Suntory said: “The claims brought by Mr. Jackson and Sire Spirits against Beam Suntory are false and baseless. They are completely lacking in merit – and, even more importantly, in evidence. Most of the allegations have already been dismissed. We will continue to vigorously defend ourselves and expect to prevail.”

Nonetheless, 50 Cent plans to create a TV show about the alleged scheme and his dealings with Beam Suntory.

“It’s only going to get worse than it is now, when people start paying attention to it,” he said. “I’m going to end up making a whole TV show based on it.”

Sharing the report on Instagram, 50 Cent repeated his claim that Beam Suntory ” are going to pay for this.” The Hip-Hop mogul then added, “These people should have just did the right thing to fix this.”