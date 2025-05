Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

50 Cent publicly distanced himself from Bang Em Smurf after he resurfaced in a U.K. asylum case, allegedly claiming gang threats in Trinidad.

50 Cent slammed any suggestion of gang affiliation Sunday after a British tabloid linked him to former G-Unit member Bang Em Smurf, who is now seeking asylum in the United Kingdom.

The Hip-Hop and entertainment mogul posted a screenshot from The Sun on Instagram, showing Smurf—real name Daniel Calliste—who reportedly landed in the U.K. earlier this year, claiming he needed “safety from gangs” in his native Trinidad.

While his asylum request is under review, Smurf is reportedly staying in a government-funded hotel, a detail that’s stirred controversy amid the U.K.’s tightening immigration policies.

50 Cent wasted no time separating himself from the situation, claiming he hadn’t spoken to Bang Em Surf in 23 years.

“I hate that my name is attached to this,” he wrote on Sunday (May 11), adding “I in no way have any association or connection to gangs. I AM NOT GANG GANG!”

He capped off the post with a jab, “And to you tuff guys HAPPY MOTHERS DAY.”

Smurf, who was deported to Trinidad from the United States after serving time for his role in a shootout, has recently popped up on U.K. podcasts and even posed with British aristocrats at the Houses of Parliament.

Once a G-Unit affiliate, Smurf’s relationship with 50 Cent soured decades ago, leading to a long-standing public feud.

Their falling out has been well-documented, but this latest headline dragged 50’s name back into the mix—something he clearly wasn’t thrilled about.