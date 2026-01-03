50 Cent Reacts To Will Smith Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent took to Instagram to defend Will Smith after violinist Brian King Joseph filed a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit against the actor. The G-Unit mogul dismissed the allegations and expressed interest in working with Smith on a future film project.

50 Cent posted his reaction on Instagram on January 2, sharing a screenshot of news coverage about the lawsuit. His caption read: “WTF is going on, I got a movie I want will for, this fool just mad he got fired.”

The lawsuit was filed by Brian King Joseph, a violinist who performed on Smith’s “Based On A True Story” tour. Joseph claims he was sexually harassed and then fired in retaliation after reporting an incident at a Las Vegas hotel in March 2024.

According to court documents, Joseph found a sexual note in his hotel room along with personal items, including HIV medication. The note allegedly read “Brian, I’ll be back no later 5:30, just us” with a heart drawn on it, signed by someone called “Stone F.”

Joseph reported the incident to the hotel and tour management, but was terminated three days later. Tour officials said they were “moving in a different direction,” but Joseph believes this was retaliation for his complaint.

The violinist also alleges that Smith engaged in grooming behavior, telling him, “You and I have such a special connection, that I don’t have with anyone else” during private meetings before the tour began.

Joseph is seeking both personal and financial damages in the lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Smith and his company, Treyball Studios Management, have not publicly responded to the allegations.

The case adds another legal challenge for Smith, who has worked to rebuild his public image following the 2022 Oscars slapping incident. Joseph appeared on America’s Got Talent and has performed with various high-profile artists throughout his career.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has commented on Smith’s controversies. He previously joked about Smith’s response to rumors that he was attending Diddy parties.