50 Cent Uses JAY-Z In Trolling Campaign Against Diddy

50 Cent is now using JAY-Z to relentlessly troll Diddy amid mounting sexual assault cases and Homeland Security raids of his Los Angeles and Miami homes.

On Tuesday (March 26), 50 Cent shared a pair of disparaging posts featuring Hov, which he used to rub salt in the wounds of his Bad Boy adversary. On the heels of his post featuring a deep fake video of Donald Trump dropping N-word bombs left and right while talking about Puffy, 50 Cent shared a meme emblazoned with JAY-Z’s likeness, which served as a parody milk carton missing persons ad.

“Anybody seen Jay LOL,” 50 Cent wrote. “Puff said the [Ninja emoji] ain’t answering his phone. LOL.”

As if his initial post wasn’t enough, 50 Cent followed up with another post, capturing the Roc Nation founder waving in a photo, further insinuating that JAY-Z had turned his back on Diddy, who’s rumored to have fled the country to the Caribbean on his private jet.

“Here is JAY-Z last reported seen waving at jet [Airplane landing emoji] LOL,” he wrote.

The G-Unit mogul’s latest social media attacks follow his steady Instagram smear campaign on Diddy, which has already seen him co-sign the emerging “No Diddy” catch phrase, in addition to targeting Meek Mill, who was implicated in one of the sexual assault lawsuits filed earlier this month.

Check out the scathing posts above.