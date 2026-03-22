50 Cent Weaponizes Alleged Bieber/Usher Fist-Fight With Photo Blaming Diddy In Latest Troll

50 Cent trolls Diddy by posting the Usher-Bieber photo with a caption alluding to assault allegations from Bieber’s youth.

The Queens rapper posted the TMZ photo of Bieber grabbing Usher with a caption that cut straight to the heart of years of tension between the two former allies.

“I was a baby why you let him do that to me. WHAT THAT’S what thought when saw this picture,” 50 wrote, alluding to long-standing rumors that Diddy had assaulted Bieber when the pop star was young and vulnerable in the industry.

It was a direct reference to Diddy’s documented involvement in Bieber’s early career. Back in the late 2000s, Diddy took Bieber under his wing, mentoring the teenage sensation and introducing him to the industry’s inner circles.

Bieber has since broken his silence on speculation about abuse and trauma in the music industry, although he has never publicly accused Diddy of wrongdoing.

As for 50 Cent, his trolling didn’t start with that post. He’s been relentlessly going after Diddy for years, turning their beef into a cultural moment.

That campaign culminated in his Netflix documentary series “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which dropped in December 2025 and pulled in 21.8 million views in its first six days.

The doc became the most-watched title on Netflix that week, proving that audiences were hungry for the truth about Diddy’s crimes.

Diddy’s already locked up in federal prison serving a 50-month sentence handed down in October 2025 for sex trafficking and prostitution-related charges.

He’s at Fort Dix in New Jersey with a projected release date in 2028.

But being behind bars hasn’t stopped the allegations from piling up. The disgraced mogul’s facing lawsuits from multiple accusers claiming he orchestrated horrific abuse.

Earlier on Saturday (March 21), AllHipHop broke a shocking story about the mogul and Cassie Ventura drugging a male prostitute with baby oil and spiked orange juice.