50 Cent Reveals What Joe Budden Told Him During Surprise MSG Run-In

The G-Unit founder shared a front-row moment with former rival Joe Budden and longtime frenemy Fat Joe during the Knicks vs. Pistons game at Madison Square Garden Monday night (April 21), signaling a truce in one of Hip-Hop’s more bizarre beefs.

50 Cent was seen turning around in his seat to speak to Budden, who sat just behind him with his girlfriend. Fat Joe, once embroiled in his own feud with 50, was seated directly next to him.

The trio’s unexpected proximity didn’t go unnoticed by social media, with users pointing out the irony of the moment given their turbulent pasts.

After the game, 50 Cent confirmed the cold war with Budden had officially thawed.

“I ran into Joe at the game,” he wrote on social media. “He said I don’t need Therapy No MORE!”

The reconciliation comes after a messy back-and-forth earlier this year after 50 Cent mocked Irv Gotti’s death.

Budden responded by calling out 50’s behavior, saying, “50 Cent needs therapy. I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon’ stand in it. He gon’ stand strong in it.”

However, that comment didn’t sit well with 50. He retaliated by trolling Budden over a December 2024 incident in which Budden was charged—though later cleared—for allegedly being naked in his apartment hallway.

50 Cent posted AI-generated images of Budden in underwear and even superimposed Budden’s face onto D’Angelo’s body in a parody video.

Joe Budden then threatened legal action, prompting 50 Cent to call for a face-to-face meeting. Monday’s game appears to have delivered that long-awaited sit-down.