50 Cent’s Liquor Company Reaches Settlement In Rémy Martin Copyright Dispute

The rapper has not publicly spoken out about the agreement.

It is not that often that 50 Cent has to throw in the proverbial towel. However, after wrestling in court with Rémy Martin brand of the bottle design on his Branson X.O. cognac, he has yielded his fight.

According to TMZ, the two liquor brands settled an almost two-year dispute that claimed the Queens rapper copied the Rémy Martin XO’s bottle.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, RM filed a copyright infringement complaint against 50 Cent/ Sire Spirits in Manhattan federal court.

The issue is that Rémy Martin’s Centaure de Diamant bottle has a unique jeweled design that was the only one like it in the market. They believe 50 Cent’s brand’s bottle is so similar, it can cause confusion with the consumer.

Sire Spirits denied copying the legacy brand.

The settlement has been in the works for months. Court documents obtained by AllHipHop.com in March 2023, stated both sides asked a judge to step in and finalize the deal.

“Rémy Martin and Sire Spirits respectfully submit this joint request for a 14-day adjournment of the status conference currently scheduled for Friday, March 3, 2023,” lawyers informed the court.

Adding, “Rémy Martin and Sire Spirits make this request to allow the parties time to complete settlement negotiations and finalize a settlement agreement and will provide the Court with an update on or before Friday, March 17, 2023.”

The settlement recently was made on Thursday, June 1.

While 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has not commented on the agreement. Rémy Martin has, saying that they are happy that the trademark and patent dispute has ended.